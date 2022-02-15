Spartans hoping to find consistency in key road game at Penn State

East Lansing, Mich. – Momentum usually means something good in sports.

It represents rhythm, consistency and maintained success.

Those are factors that have been hard to come by in the Big Ten this season.

After owning a five-game win streak to start the conference basketball season - with consecutive wins over Minnesota, Penn State, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota - the No. 19 Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten), who have been ranked as high as No. 10 this season, have just one two-game win streak since Jan. 1.

MSU will try and equal that mark and build on Saturday’s tough win over Indiana when the Spartans travel to Penn State (9-12, 4-9) for a 6:30 p.m. (BTN) contest Tuesday against the Nittany Lions.

In a league in which at least eight teams are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, building and protecting a solid resumé for the postseason has been hard to achieve because eight teams have at least four losses and nine have at least seven wins in Big Ten play.

“The goal is, we’re in the hunt,’’ MSU head coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Ohio State are tied for second in the Big Ten with four losses, a half game behind Illinois (11-3) in the loss column.

“We’ve got to accomplish some big things to stay in the hunt,” Izzo said. “I guess the ball is in our court, just like it is Illinois, and Purdue’s and Wisconsin and Ohio State’s and everybody else that’s in this logjam up there (in the standings.)’’

So, for MSU, which holds a 42-9 edge over the Lions, including a 16-4 advantage at University Park, Pa., grabbing a road win to push its record to 6-2 away from Breslin Center could represent momentum with expected tough outings against most of the five teams remaining on the regular season schedule down the stretch after Penn State.

“Quick turnaround but we’re looking forward to getting on a plane and going up there and trying to find some consistency, which has been hard, not (just) for us but in this league ’’ Izzo said prior to Monday’s practice. “Looking at the scores from (Sunday night) and the way those games went, two of top teams almost lost to the two last place teams. It seems like a lot of people have had trouble, including us, of playing a good game, then not playing as well. It frustrates me, it frustrates my staff and I’m sure it frustrates the players. This will be a good opportunity to see if we can turn that around. I’m anxious to see if we’re maturing, if we can do a better job of consistently staying consistent.’’

The Spartans, who will be trying to sweep the season series against PSU – MSU defeated the Nittany Lions back on Dec. 11, 80-64, behind a game-high 15 points from senior wing Gabe Brown - will also be looking to get Izzo win No. 662, which would tie him with former Indiana coach Bob Knight for most overall wins in the Big Ten.

Brown, who went scoreless in MSU’s win over the Hoosiers, has only scored 20 points twice in the Spartans’ last 11 games.

So getting him up or near the 20-point mark would seemingly make things a lot easier for a team desperately in need of consistency down the stretch.

With Brown working to find consistency, MSU will need to find firepower elsewhere, something that the Spartans have harnessed at times but would like to establish more regularly.

Freshman guard Max Christie and senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. are adding 9.8 and 9.7 points, respectively, while junior forward Malik Hall is contributing 10.5 points a game off the bench.

Redshirt senior forward Joey Hauser adds 7.1 points and six rebounds a contest, while the backcourt tandem on sophomore A.J. Hoggard and junior Tyson Walker are combining for 13.9 points, 9.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game.

Hoggard leads the Spartans in assists at five per game and Bingham is the top rebounder and shot blocker at 6.3 and 2.4 per contest.

Penn State, which has lost six of its last seven games, is led by junior forward Seth Lundy and senior guard Jalen Pickett.

Lundy averages 12.9 points a contest, while Pickett chips in with 12.8 points a game and is the teams top assist man at 4.1 game.

PSU also gets quality contributions off the bench from senior guard Sam Sessoms, who is scoring 11.8 points a game in a reserve role. Graduate senior forward John Harrar rounds out a quartet of double-figure scorers at 10.3 points a contest, while also serving as PSU’s top rebounder at 9.4 a game.

The Nittany Lions are dangerous at home with a 7-4 overall mark this season, and despite averaging just 65.3 points a game, Penn State surrenders just 65.9 points a contest.

“As far as Penn State, it seems like an eternity since we played them. It’s been over two months I believe,” Izzo said. “I think (Coach) Micah (Shrewsberry) has done an unbelievable job with this team but they’ve got some goods players. Guys that played three, four years at Penn State. Sessoms and the Pickett kid have been playing a lot lately. They run a lot of good stuff, they’re very solid defensively.

“They too have had problems, at times, scoring the ball but they make up for it with their defense, and even though they’ve lost the last three games, if you look at the scores, it’s a one- or two-point game to Michigan, it’s a one- or two-point game to Illinois, Wisconsin. They’ve had some very tough games that have gone right down to the wire.

“But their options with Lundy, and Pickett, and Sessoms and Myles Dread are very good. Three of them can really shoot the ball from range and probably the improvement of the team is Harrar inside, who is averaging 4.5 offensive rebounds a game, which is phenomenal. It’s not good, it’s great. I’ve never heard of one that high, even from the guys from Purdue.’’

Something else to watch for Tuesday night, neither team has done a good job of taking care of the ball this season.

The Spartans, who are averaging 73.3 points a game, are turning the ball over 14 times a contest, while PSU is coughing it up, 12.5 times per game.

Despite the high number of miscues, Izzo is thinking about getting more continuity on offense.

“It’s still the balance now,’’ Izzo said. “We’ve got to get better balance between scoring. We’ve got four great shooters, Malik (Hall), Joey (Hauser), Gabe (Brown) and of course Max (Christie) and getting them shots has to be a priority on my list, especially Gabe and Max. Getting people the ball at the right time I think is something I’m concerned with that I want to improve on. We’ve got our work cut out (for us), there’s no question about that but we have opportunities you’d die for most years.’’