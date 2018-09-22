BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Michigan State erased the bad taste of defeat after a two-week wait, but will still need some mouthwash after this 35-21 victory at Indiana. Michigan State (2-1 and 1-0 in the Big Ten) flashed some big-play ability, and played tremendous defense at times, but couldn’t get the ground game going, and was erratic with the pass game on offense, was riddled by eight untimely penalties, and allowed a 28-7 lead to shrink to 28-21 in the final minutes after a bad interception thrown by Brian Lewerke deep in Michigan State territory, and a coverage bust for a 65-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. But the Spartans escaped further danger when freshman receiver Jalen Nailor raced 75-yards for a touchdown on a fly sweep to give Michigan State a 35-21 lead with 3:17 to play. The Spartans headed back to East Lansing 1-0 in the young Big Ten season but carrying a long list of things to work on heading into next week’s final non-conference game of the year against Central Michigan. Indiana fell to 3-1. MSU head coach Mark Dantonio acknowledged the need for vast improvement, but saw plenty of beauty in getting a win. “It’s very, very hard to win,” Dantonio said. “It is extremely hard to win anywhere at any time. We're happy to have the (Old Brass) Spittoon for another year."



STAYING AGGRESSIVE, TO A FAULT?

Dantonio didn't feel his team let its foot off the gas after it went up by three touchdowns. "We keep trying," he said. "We go up by 21, we keep trying. Indiana has a good team. They continued to play hard. Why didn’t we deliver the knockout punch? Credit Tom Allen and his football team.”

PROS AND CONS

Aside from Nailor’s long run at the end of the game, Michigan State struggled with its ground game, marking the third straight time that’s been a problem.

On the positive side, Michigan State stuffed an Indiana running attack which had gained 200-plus yards in each of its first three games. And the Michigan State pass rush was a surprise difference-maker in the game against what had been a terrific pass protecting front through three games for the Hoosiers. Junior defensive end Kenny Willekes a constant problem for Indiana’s backfield, while sophomore Brandon Randle registered his first sack of the season. Willekes finished with eight tackles including two TFLs. “Those guys playing up there (on the Michigan State defensive line) are pretty talented guys,” Dantonio said. “Jack Camper got his first college start. He can make plays. Jacub Panasiuk played a lot, and Kenny Willekes continues to be a force.” Panasiuk returned after missing last week with an undisclosed injury. MSU registered four sacks, five if you count the strip by Randle late in the game. “I thought we got pressure all day,” Dantonio siad. “We got sacks and also pressured him into scrambling out of the pocket and throwing on the run, had a couple of tips.” Lewerke was 14 of 25 for 213 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. He connected with Nailor on a swing pass for a 16-yard TD to give Michigan State a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Michigan State freshman cornerback Shakur Brown had a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Michigan State a 14-0 lead. Michigan State extended its lead to 21-7 in the final seconds of the first half when Lewerke found sophomore tight end Matt Dotson on an 11-yard TD pass. Michigan State made it a seemingly comfortable 28-7 advantage with 4:47 left in the third quarter when Spartan place kicker Matt Coughlin scored on a 6-yard TD run off an option pitch from holder Lewerke on the latest Dantonio trick play. "The name of that play is 'Rocks,'" Dantonio said. "But I don't know why." That one drew a smile from the 12-year head coach, but the rest of the night tested his patience.

GROUND GAME GROUNDED

Michigan State held Indiana to 29 yards rushing on 32 attempts. Michigan State rushed for 131 yards on 40 carries, thanks to Nailor’s late heroics. Senior tailback L.J. Scott sat out with an ankle injury. Dantonio said he didn't practice this week, but he made the trip and was in uniform. Sophomore Connor Heyward started at tailback and had just 23 net yards on 12 carries (1.9 per attempt). Freshman La'Darius Jefferson led MSu's tailbacks with 34 yards rushing on 10 carries. Redshirt freshman Weston Bridges played but didn't get a carry. “We’re getting 4 (yard gains) and we’re getting 5s and 8s but we are not busting it," Dantonio said. "We need to get some yards busting it. “They put a lot of people up in there,” Dantonio said of the Indiana defense. “It’s tough to say (why we struggled to run the ball) until you watch film. But we are going to continue to hammer at it. Indiana played hard and they played well. Coach Allen is a defensive coach and he has his guys ready to play.” MSU had some changes on the offensive line. Matt Allen got his first career start at center. Tyler Higby, who started the first two games at center, played left tackle. He allowed a sack, but finished the night in good fashion by throwing a key block on Nailor's game-clinching TD run. Luke Campbell, who started the first two games at left tackle, moved inside and starter at left guard. David Beedle, who started the first two games at left guard, has been nursing an undisclosed injury and did not start. But Beedle came off the bench and played right guard. Campbell went down with a lower body injury in the second half, but returned later in the game. “We have quite a few guys that are coming in and out, and we had some other guys go out,” Dantonio said. “How substantial that is, I don’t know. “LJ was hampered by an ankle. He has gotten progressively better over the course of this week but he didn’t practice, so we couldn’t play him.” The Spartans will need steadier play from Lewerke and a more consistent push up front for its tailbacks if the No. 24-ranked Spartans want to make winning a habit in 2018.

LEWERKE INCONSISTENT