EAST LANSING - Matt Coghlin hit the de facto game-winning field goal from 21 yards out with :05 seconds left to lift Michigan State to a 34-31 lead and an eventual 40-31 victory over surgical, stubborn Indiana, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

No. 25-ranked Michigan State (4-1) went 72 yards in the final two minutes for the go-ahead points. Quarterback Brian Lewerke hit Darrell Stewart with a 44-yard deep pass, and ran 30 yards on a power read keeper to set up the crucial field goal.

Michigan State chose to take two knees and hand the game to Coghlin to win, rather than trying to score from the 1-yard line and risk giving the ball back to an Indiana offense that Michigan State had trouble stopping all day.

Coghlin, who missed three field goals in MSU’s only loss of the season, to Arizona State on Sept. 14, missed from 44 yards earlier in the game, but came through from point-blank range to score the go-ahead points in this one.

A hook and lateral by Indiana in the final seconds resulted in a Hoosier fumble and a Spartan defensive touchdown by Michael Dowell.

As for Lewerke's late run which set up the go-ahead score, the senior quarterback said he allowed himself to get tackled.

“We still had about 1:30 left (in the game) and I was thinking, ‘Should I score here?’” Lewerke said. “So that’s my excuse for getting hawked down. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to score.”

The alternative was to get tackled, and give the coaches the option of running one or more two plays, empty the clock and bring in Coghlin. Lewerke didn’t have a say in that decision, but he’s happy with the way it turned out.

“I fully trusted him to make that kick,” Lewerke said. “That was kind of the same one as against Penn State in ’17.”

Indiana freshman quarterback Michael Penix sliced up the Michigan State defense for 286 yards on 33-of-42 passing. He was up to 317 yards passing prior to the lost net yardage on the final hook-and-lateral fumble, which counted against his pass yardage.

Stewart had TD receptions from 5 and 26 yards out. Elijah Collins opened the scoring with a 4-yard TD run and finished with 56 yards on 17 carries as the Hoosiers held the Spartan run game in check, and stayed in the game with sharp passing of their own.

Lewerke's 10-yard pass to Matt Seybert gave Michigan State a 28-24 lead with 12:12 to play after Indiana had rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to take a 24-21 lead.

In driving for the field goal and the 31-24 lead, Michigan State survived a Lewerke fumble, which was negated by defensive holding. Six plays later, Coghlin creeped a 44-yard field goal barely over the crossbar to extend MSU’s lead to a touchdown with 6:25 to play.

“I got bailed out for sure by the penalty,” Lewerke said. “Not good. That could have been a big game-changer. Something to work on. I’ve had a couple. Have to fix that.”

