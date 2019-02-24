ANN ARBOR - Michigan State used 27 points and eight assists from Cassius Winston in leading the No. 10-ranked Spartans to a 77-70 victory over No. 7 Michigan, Sunday at Crisler Center.

Kenny Goins scored 17 for the Spartans and Xavier Tillman added 14. Matt McQuaid scored 13 and held Michigan’s Jordan Poole to nine points for the first 19 minutes. Poole added two late 3-pointers to finish with 15 points, but Michigan couldn’t mount a strong challenge in the final eight minutes of the game.

Michigan State improves to 14-3 with its biggest win of the season, and 23-5 overall. Michigan falls to 13-4 and 24-4.

MSU made it happen despite being without two of its starters - Joshua Langford, who is out for the year with an ankle injury, and Nick Ward, who is out indefinitely with a fractured hand.

“I don’t need to be an underdog anymore — those days are over,” said MSU coach Tom Izzo, who moved within three victories of 600 as Michigan State’s coach. “I don’t need to have anybody feel sorry for us. Those days are over. Doesn’t matter, nobody cares — put a jersey on a kid and he goes.”

MSU held Michigan to 39 percent shooting and 26 percent (7 of 26) from 3-point range.

Zavier Simpson led Michigan with 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 of 7 from long range.

MSU navigated through the top scoring defense in the Big Ten to shoot 50 percent from the field while committing only six turnovers.

Michigan led by six early in the second half, but that advantage was short lived. Down 51-45, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) outscored Michigan 21-7 to take control. The Wolverines shot 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the second half.

Michigan had won three straight games in this series, including two last year when Simpson more than held his own against Winston in the matchup of point guards.

Winston was terrific Sunday, though, keeping his team afloat early in the second half and leading a 77-point effort against one of the best defensive teams in the country. Michigan State had only six turnovers, negating an area that figured to be a Michigan advantage.

“I just led the guys and made big plays down the stretch, but this was a team win,” Winston said. “Everybody stepped up. Kenny had a big game. (Matt) McQuaid made some big shots. This is really a team win and that’s the best part.”

“They were much better than us in just about everything,” Wolverines coach John Beilein said. “Offense, defense, got to the foul line more. First half was huge where we allowed five 3s. Second half was much better defense by us, but ... we’re going to have to play better than that.”

The Spartans are now alone atop the Big Ten after entering the game in a first-place tie with Michigan and No. 15 Purdue. Michigan State hosts Michigan in a rematch March 9.

MSU out-rebounded Michigan 33-31.

MSU remains tied with Purdue in the loss column atop the Big Ten standings with three games to go, including a return match with Michigan on March 9 at Breslin Center.

MSU's next game is at Indiana on Saturday.

