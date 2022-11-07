East Lansing, Mich. - Joey Hauser scored 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and Pierre Brooks added a career-high 14 as Michigan State defeated Northern Arizona 73-55 in the season opener, Monday night at Breslin Center.

A.J. Hoggard scored nine points to go with eight assists as the Spartans led 34-20 at halftime and were never seriously threatened, but weren't overly impressive.

“It was an okay start,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “I just think we didn't move the ball. Offensively, we did not get the ball inside enough. Consequently we did not get to the free throw line, and did not get Malik Hall enough shots. There were times when we were very good defensively."

Hall, who has battled inconsistency in his first three years at Michigan State, had a quiet night. He scored 5 points on 2-of-4 shooting, but managed seven rebounds. Primarily playing the three, Hall had trouble defensively at the three against Northern Arizona’s smaller, quicker matchups.

Meanwhile, Brooks delivered offense as a spot-up shooter, capitalizing on ball reversals and open shooting windows.

“When he becomes a complete player, he is going to be a hell of a player because he can shoot it, he has strength but he has to guard better and he needs to rebound better," Izzo said. "We really need him to rebound at that position.”

“Pierre is relentless,” Izzo added. “He is in there every morning, working. I’m trying to get him to spend a little more time watching film so he can guard some other players on the other team. And that is an issue and I told him that. That and rebounding. You saw him get that big rebound late (in the game). What you saw there was impressive because he went in there and got the rebound on the rim. But there was (only) one (rebound).”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Spartans stretched the lead to 21 points on two occasions in the second half when Brooks hit a 3-pointer from the left corner off a Hoggard skip pass which made it 59-38.

Brooks’ put-back off a Jaxon Kohler missed 3-pointer rebuilt the lead to 21 at 73-52.

Brooks' previous high was 5 points last year against UConn. Brooks, who was Mr. Basketball in high school at Detroit Douglas in 2021, averaged just 0.9 points and 3.8 minutes per game a year ago. His defensive quickness and awareness still need work, but he showed on this night that he can stroke the jumper. He was 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 5-of-9 from the field overall.

Sophomore guard Jaden Akins returned from a stress reaction injury to his left foot and scored six points on 3-of-10 shooting in 15 minutes of playing time. Izzo said Akins felt fine after the game and has been feeling fine after practice.

Akins’ put-back helped Michigan State open an early lead of 18-5. Michigan State extended the lead to 21-5 on a Carson Cooper free throw as the Spartans experimented with playing groups.

But Northern Arizona, which went 9-23 last year and had all five starters back, closed to with 24-16 as the Spartans became sloppy with defensive coverage and shot selection. The Spartans will need to be much sharper as a gauntlet of non-conference heavyweights get set to take on Michigan State, beginning on Friday in San Diego against No. 2 Gonzaga, followed by No. 4 Kentucky and No. 16 Villanova the following Tuesday and Friday.

“We did some things tonight that I think are going to help prepare us for the next three and a half weeks,” Izzo said. “We are going to have to be good defensive and we are going to have to avoid turnovers. We did those two things tonight.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Akins, Kohler and Tyson Walker each scored 6 points for the Spartans. Walker was a cold 3-of-11 from the field. His shot selection was good, he just couldn’t find the mark.

“Tyson, I don’t think will ever miss that many good shots,” Izzo said.

Mady Sissoko was solid once again with 4 points and six rebounds, including a pretty turn-around jumper which gave Michigan State a 30-18 lead.

Michigan State shot 9 of 27 (33 percent) from 3-point range. Northern Arizona was 8-of-30 from deep with 5-foot-11, quick guard Jalen Cone - a Virginia Tech transefer - scoring a game-high 20 points on an un-shy 8-of-19 shooting. He was 4-of-10 from 3-point range.

Hall offered seven rebounds but his lack of offensive productivity in 34 minutes is a concern.

“Malik has been playing really well and shooting really well,” Izzo said. “He hits his first three and then we don’t hear from him again.”

Playing the three creates different offensive situations for Hall, and it takes some adjusting.

“You are getting guarded by a better athlete now, so it’s hard to get open,” Izzo said. “You have to really work to get open, but we have to work to find him, too.”

More than 80 percent of Hall's minutes were at the three in this game, but that ratio could change as Akins get reacclimated to the playing group. Akins logged 15 minutes in this game, but his playing time will expand soon.

Hoggard committed an early charge and got into foul trouble in the first half with two personals.

Hoggard had a nice 8-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio, but Izzo wanted more.

“A.J. has to realize he had eight assists, which is a lot,” Izzo said. “But he could have had more. When he drove and went in and got it blocked, he had guys wide open (to pass to).”

More to come, via SpartanMag.com