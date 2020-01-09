EAST LANSING - In a late-game setting, Michigan State stumbled through a sleepy start and then throttled past Minnesota, 74-58, with a stat-bundle performance from Xavier Tillman and a late flurry from Cassius Winston. Tillman cranked out 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the No. 8-ranked Spartans in a game that tipped off at 9 p.m. Tillman served as a steadying force while many of his teammates snoozed through the first three-quarters of the game.

Winston woke up with a handful of big plays late in the game as the Spartans outscored the Gophers 13-7 in the final 4:30 and avoided serious problems in the late going. “That (Minnesota), my friends, is a good basketball team,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “In saying that, we were very bad in the first half. It was the first time I saw us look a little selfish. We weren’t moving the ball. We weren’t passing it. We were just stagnant offensively. To our credit, we did a better job in the second half.” Winston finished with 27 points, scoring 12 in the final eight minutes. He finished 8-of-19 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range, along with six assists. “Cassius has 27 points and barely breaks a sweat,” said Minnesota coach Richard Pitino. “He just does it to you. He just slowly kills you over a matter of 40 minutes.” Michigan State improved to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten. The Spartans have won eight straight games. Minnesota fell to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan State out-rebounded Minnesota, 48-30. Michigan State had 19 offensive rebounds, grabbing the offensive board on a whopping 51 percent of its misses. “I thought we played good defense for 40 minutes, it was just the rebounding,” said Minnesota coach Richard Pitino. “That’s part of defense - getting the stop and finishing the possession. We did one and didn’t do the other.” Michigan State had 21 second-chance points, compared to 12 for the Gophers. Tillman had seven of MSU’s offensive rebounds.

Tillman dominated the low post in the first half and had 13 points and 12 rebounds at the break as Michigan State led 36-32 at the break. “Offensively, we wanted to go to him," Izzo said. "If you look at those numbers, 19 points, 16 rebounds, against one of the best rebounding teams, and we out-rebounded them by 18, that’s a hell of an effort.” Michigan State played without senior guard Kyle Ahrens. He was out with back, ankle and achilles problems. Izzo indicated that he was questionable to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Purdue.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Winston was just 2-of-8 from the field in the first half. His cold shooting continued for awhile after intermission. When he missed a wide open 3-pointer fro the left wing with 16:07 left in the game, and Michigan State up 42-37, he hung his head in frustration. But he didn’t hang it long. He began getting it going when he hit a 15-footer off the dribble to give Michigan State a 54-44 lead with 10:51 to play. That shot marked the fourth time of the night that Michigan State scored directly off an in-bound play. Minnesota answered by cutting the lead to 54-47 on a 3-pointer by Tre Williams with 10:21 left. But the Gophers would get no closer as Winston was just heating up. With 7:30 left in the game, Winston finally turned in his first dazzling moment of the night. He hit a step-back 3-pointer off a hesitation dribble at the top of the key to give Michigan State a 59-48 lead. “Give credit to Cash,” Izzo said. “He realized he didn’t play well in the first half. Instead of pouting about it, he tried to do something about it. I have a lot of respect for that.” Winston had 17 points with 4 minutes to go, and then he scored on a driving, one-handed scoop lay-up to extend MSU’s lead back to 11 at 63-52. “It was kind of like the second half of the Michigan game where we just couldn’t push the lead,” Izzo said. On MSU’s next possession, he pulled up for an 18-footer off a high screen to make it 65-52, a dagger shot with 3:30 to play. He hit another jumper off a high ball screen to make it 68-54 with 2:32 left.

THE OTURU PROBLEM

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu helped keep the Gophers competitive. The 6-foot-10 sophomore center, from Woodbury, Minn., had 14 points at the half, as Michigan State took a 36-32 lead into intermission. Oturu, who is averaging 19.1 points and a Big Ten-leading 12.4 rebounds per game, finished with 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting. “There are a lot of decent big men in this league," Izzo said. "I think Oturu is the best we have played so far." MSU tried several big men defensively against Oturu. Tillman had the most success, but Michigan State spent most of the game trying to guard Oturu with Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier and then Julius Marble. Of those three, Marble offered the most resistance, but picked up three quick fouls during a short stint midway through the second half. “I told Richard they might have had a little more talent in some ways last year but that is one of my favorite teams of theirs, for me," Izzo said. "They have a star at center and a star at the point and (Gabe) Kalscheur is a good player and either we did a good job against him or he self-checked himself. He had 34 against Oklahoma State. Give Gabe (Brown) a little credit (for defense). Maybe that’s the first time I’ve given credit to him (for defense) since he arrived on campus.”

WHAT'S NEXT