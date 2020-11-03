SpartanMag - Spartans get today off to vote; Lombardi eager to play in Iowa

East Lansing, Mich. - The afterglow of Michigan State’s victory over Michigan continues for Spartan fans, but it ended for the Spartan football team at some point on Sunday. The Spartans began preparation for this weekend’s game at Iowa less than 24 hours after the big win at Michigan, but will take today off as part of a national NCAA-mandated day off in order for student-athletes to get a full opportunity to vote. With Tuesday off, the Spartans began their practice week on Sunday, rather than the usual Monday. “For me, turning the page is easy,” said senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi. “But for some guys, getting back in there on Sunday helped make it more of a reality. Practice (Sunday) was a little bit lighter, guys were still a little beat up from the game, and you have to give guys a little rest time. “It’s a little different this year with the NCAA giving us Tuesday off, but we will do the best we can.” Lombardi, a native of Clive, Iowa, said he has already filed an absentee vote.

HEADING HOME

Lombardi will be returning to his home state for this weekend’s game at Iowa (0-2). He says it will be special. “It will be really good,” Lombardi said. “My mom doesn’t get to come to a lot of games because I have four other siblings that are involved in other sports. I have sisters that are involved in state volleyball. “It will be be nice to have her there and my sisters. It will be emotional for me. This is a real homecoming for me. I’ve had this game circled since I committed as a junior in high school.” Lombardi ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (321), trailing only Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. Lombardi is No. 3 in the Big Ten in pass efficiency rating (157), trailing only Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Lombardi’s counterpart for the Hawkeyes, Spencer Petras, struggled during Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. Petras was 26-for-50 for 216 yards with 1 TD and 3 interceptions. Petras ranks No. 13 in the Big Ten in pass efficiency rating at 96.3. Lombardi has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of MSU’s first two games and is completing 64 percent of his passes. During Saturday’s victory at Michigan, Lombardi completed 17 of 32 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. “I feel like I’ve improved so much in the last two years,” Lombardi said with a laugh. “Watching myself play as a freshman, you sit there and cringe and you laugh at some of the plays. “I’m still improving. From game one to game two there were some things that I did better. From game two to game three there will be things that are better. I’m going to continue to improve and show my worth for this football team.”

MENTAL EDGE