SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team found itself in a strange and rare situation this week as it prepared to face Indiana.

For just the third time this season, the Spartans were prepping for an opponent after a loss.

In the two previous cases, MSU (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten), which will face the Hoosiers (12-9, 3-7) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Breslin Center as the No. 6-ranked team in the country, has responded with a victory.

As a matter of fact, after losses to Kansas and Louisville, MSU rebounded with strong statement wins, defeating Florida Gulf Coast by 24 points and Rutgers by 11.

The Spartans will be looking to do the same after a 10-point loss on the road at Purdue last Sunday.

The Spartans, alone in first place in the Big Ten after Michigan’s loss at Iowa on Friday night, are looking to get back in the groove that saw them reel off 13 consecutive wins before their loss to the Boilermakers.

“We’ve got to bounce back,’’ senior guard and captain Matt McQuaid said. “We didn’t rebound as well against Purdue and I feel like we didn’t play as tough as we could have, so we just have to get back to our roots.’’

Sophomore forward Xavier Tillman echoed McQuaid’s sentiments with a little added incentive.

“This is the bounce-back (game). You cannot put your head down in this league. It’s time to move on as soon as that loss happens,’’ Tillman said. “But not move on and forget the mistakes you made but move on and remember them. That way, you don’t make the same mistakes later on.’’

In order to do that and more, head coach Tom Izzo and his team is going to need more from freshman contributors like forwards Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown.

The importance of their roles escalated this week when Izzo announced that junior co-captain Joshua Langford is out for the year with an ankle injury. Michigan State has been without Langford since late December, but expected him back at some point.

Henry moved into a starting role midway through January when Kyle Ahrens went down with a back injury. Ahrens is expected to return for the Indiana game, but Henry is being counted on to develop quickly. So is Brown. They have been experiencing freshman moments, but those need to end.

“We’re half way through Big Ten play and coach always says, freshman are sophomores, sophomores are juniors, juniors are seniors and seniors have to be their best,” McQuaid said. “So I feel like everybody just needs to take that next step up. We’re 9-1 but we can’t get comfortable and we’ve got to take it another level now.’’.

MSU will continue to be led by junior point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Nick Ward, along with McQuaid, redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins and Tillman in strong supporting roles. But Henry and Brown and fellow freshman Foster Loyer are going to have to continue to get better the rest of way.

While all three have shown signs that they are transitioning out of their first-year costumes, consistency is going to be the key moving forward as the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament loom on the horizon.

While the freshman trio has combined to play 31.9 minutes a game, while providing 9.8 points a game, those numbers are going to have to increase going forward with 10 games left in the regular season, including two against the Wolverines. Of equal or more importance, they need to become reliable on defense. Henry is closing in on that type of trust. Brown has further to go, and Loyer the furthest.

The Spartans will enter Saturday’s contest with Winston as the team’s leading scorer and distributor at 18.5 points and 7.2 assists, while Ward adds 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

McQuaid, Goins and Tillman combine to average between seven and 8.6 points a contest with Goins is the Spartans’ leading rebounder at 9.4 a game.

Izzo said he prodded Ward and Tillman to improve their rebounding intensity this week in practice.

The Hoosiers, who have been slumping as losers of seven straight, are playing themselves out of a shot at the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have enough talent to pull an upset on Saturday during a day in which ESPN’s College Gameday crew will be in town for the televised contest.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford, who is projected as a one-and-done, Top 10 NBA Draft pick this summer by many analysts, and senior forward Juwan Morgan lead the way for a an IU team MSU knows is as athletic as any team in the conference.

Langford averages 17.3 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, while Morgan is Indiana’s only other double-figure scorer, providing 16.4 points and a team-leading eight rebounds a contest.

“They have a lot of long athletic guards and Juwan Morgan, he can stretch out too,’’ McQuaid said. “They’re a great transition team, so we’re going to have our hands full.’’

While Romeo Langford is the Hoosiers’ star, it’s Morgan that has caught Tillman’s eye.

“I’ve always watched his game because I just like how he plays,’’ Tillman said. “He’s just a really skilled . . . I wouldn’t even call him a big, just a forward, a skilled forward. He can bring the ball up, he can handle it, he can shoot it, he’ll slip you on ball screens, post you up in the post, use both hands and hit the jump shot in the post. He’s very versatile and very tough to guard. So, just by watching him, I know it’s going to be a great matchup.’’

The Hoosiers have three more players that average at least eight points a game, led by sophomore forward Justin Smith’s 8.6 points a game and are averaging 72 points a game as a team.

“The Big Ten’s really tough and there are no easy games so I’m not surprised they’ve lost six in a row but at the same time, they have enough talent to go on a six-game win streak as easy as they went 0-6,’’ Winston said. “They’re extremely athletic, have a lot of guys that can create for themselves and that’s tough when they spread it out like that. They’re going t get up and down (the floor) and get to the basket so we have to keep them off the free throw line.’’

So while the numbers in the win column don’t show it, Indiana is a dangerous and, at this point in the season, a desperate opponent looking to save its season.

“This is not going to be a cakewalk,’’ Winston warned. “They’re going to come in here and try and get a big win. They have a really talented team, really talented players and we have to be ready to combat that.’’