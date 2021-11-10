Spartans get help inside and in backcourt on hoops signing day

Michigan State got stronger on the frontline and in the backcourt with the addition a pair of Rivals150 prospects in Santa Clarita (CA) Southern California Academy center Jaxon Kohler and Minneapolis (MN) Cretin-Derham Hall point guard Trejuan Holloman on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. Both players are four-star prospects, with Holloman checking in at No. 80 in the 2022 and Kohler ranked No. 119 in the 2022 Rivals150. With Holloman, the Spartans are getting a physically tough competitor a high basketball IQ and football background. Holloman is a true point guard, who has proven himself as a high level facilitator and determined defender. Will Kohler, the Spartans are getting a center who has a well-established back-to-the-basket game, and an emerging face-up game. The two-man recruiting effectively addresses program needs, and both players have the work ethic, and mental toughness to thrive in Tom Izzo’s program.

HOLLOMAN

Ranked the No. 20 point guard in the Class of 2022, Holloman selected Michigan State over Marquette, Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, and more. Holloman is a two-sport standout in basketball and football. He was offered a scholarship by Michigan State in both sports. Izzo and Tucker worked together to recruit Michigan State. Holloman has the option to play two-sports at Michigan State if he were to pursue that path. No decision has been made at this time whether he will play two sports at Michigan State. “I don’t care whether he is ranked 50, 60, whatever,” Cretin-Derham basketball Coach Jerry Kline told SpartanMag shortly after Holloman committed in the summer. “All I can tell you is Michigan State is getting a really damn good player, and a really damn good kid, who is going to do things the right way.” Holloman is a true point guard that makes his teammates better. He is also a willing vocal leader, something Izzo prefers at the one. “People love to play with him, and he brings other players with him,” Kline said. “And if you are going to be a point guard at Michigan State, you better be a leader, and you better be coachable. You’re the guy that is between Coach Izzo and the team, and you’ve got to be able to communicate how things have to be done. He’s going to be able to do that, and I think he’s a really good fit.” Holloman was a priority point guard recruit for Michigan State early in the recruiting process.

KOHLER