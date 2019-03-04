Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 16:54:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Spartans focused on defensive rebounding, reducing turnovers

Zedx0sihll6fwihhcndo
Michigan State could use a big game in the paint and on the glass from Xavier Tillman on Tuesday night in a match-up with Nebraska.
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

No. 6 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) may be reeling from a devastating one-point loss at Indiana last weekend, but the Spartans still find themselves in position to claim a share of the Big Ten title ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}