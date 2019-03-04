Spartans focused on defensive rebounding, reducing turnovers
No. 6 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) may be reeling from a devastating one-point loss at Indiana last weekend, but the Spartans still find themselves in position to claim a share of the Big Ten title ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news