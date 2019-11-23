PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Football seemed fun again for Michigan State on Saturday.

The Spartans (5-6) snapped a five-game losing streak and won its first game since Sept. 28 with 27-0 victory over Rutgers (2-9).

“It felt really good, had a lot of fun in the locker room right there,” said senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. “It doesn’t matter who you beat, a win’s a win and it feels really good to get another one.”

Michigan State needs a victory next weekend over Maryland in order to become bowl eligible. A bid to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26 or the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Dec. 27 likely hangs in the balance.

“We've had a tough stretch for (different) reasons, and today we started three true freshman offensive linemen side by side,” said head coach Mark Dantonio. “We started a true freshman wide receiver in Julian Barnett and we had a redshirt freshman in Elijah Collins. We started five freshmen on offense and that's uncommon, especially on the line with true freshman playing so it wasn’t perfect. I think some of the things were done very, very well. (There are) other things you’ve got to look at and got to be able to correct. We had some missed opportunities.

“Things haven’t been perfect these last couple of weeks and throughout every practice -- we came with energy in practice and worked hard to prepare for this football game. So the goal was as simple as ‘Go 1-0,’ We were able to do that.”

Cody White led the Spartans with touchdowns receptions from 21, 16 and 7 yards. He had 11 catches for 136 yards on the day.

Lewerke was 21-of 30-for 239 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The interception was one of his better-thrown passes of the day, thrown high to where White could get both hands on it in the end zone, but Rutgers defensive back Tim Barrow knocked it free from White’s hands and Scarlet Knights teammate Deion Jennings secured the free ball for an interception. That allowed Rutgers to remain with 17-0 early in the second half, but Michigan State never let the Scarlet Knights into the game.

Michigan State held Rutgers to 140 yards of total offense. It was MSU’s first shutout since blanking Rutgers, 49-0, in 2016

PIVOTAL MOMENT: Leading 10-0 with 2:00 left in the first half and seemingly a drastic mistake away from opening the door for Rutgers, Collins gained 23 yards on first-and-20 from MSU’s 13-yard line. Michigan State seemed content to run out the clock in the half, but that run, behind blocks by right tackle Jordan Reid and tight end Matt Seybert, sparked a 77-yard touchdown drive.

Michigan State finished the drive with Lewerke’s 16-yard TD pass to White on a post route. Lewerke feathered the ball between a slot corner and a safety for White’s ninth catch of the day to that point.

Michigan State converted one third-down play on the drive, when Lewerke found Jalen Nailor on a hitch for seven yards on third-and-2 from the Michigan State 49-yard line. Lewerke completed four passes to Nailor on the drive.

Later in the drive, Lewerke hit White on a corner route for 17 yards.

IT WAS OVER WHEN … White hauled in a 7-yard TD catch to give Michigan State a 27-0 lead with 12:39 to play. On third-and-three, Lewerke threw inaccurately, high and inside for White. But White made one of his best catches of the year, controlling the pass with one hand and then finishing a juggling catch.

A 27-point fourth-quarter lead wasn’t enough against Illinois for Michigan State on Nov. 9. But a 27-point lead on this occasion, against a terrible Rutgers offense, was safe, with less than 13 minutes to play.

PROBLEM AREAS: True freshman DeVontae Dobbs made his first career start at left tackle, and struggled in pass protection. He was replaced by sophomore Mustafa Khaleefah, who also struggled.

Junior A.J. Arcuri, who became MSU’s starter three games ago, was held out of the first half. He started the second half and shored up the problem area.

Dantonio said Arcuri didn’t play earlier because the coaches and trainers weren’t sure he could complete all four players in good health. Arcuri missed the first two-thirds of the season with an ankle injury.

Dantonio said Michigan State started Dobbs “out of necessity.”

“Devontae, he needs to get better, just like every young player,” Dantonio said. “There’s a lot of movement and a variety of different fronts that you need to block and different pressures, you have to be able to adapt. So it's not as easy, it's not just brute force and athletic strength. You got to go to the right place at the right time with the right technique. There were some great things he did good, things he did bad, things he can get better at. Experience is the best teacher that you have because game type situations are the key.”

WHO’S HOT: Lewerke put forth the most accurate half of passing of the season, and perhaps his career, completing 18 of 22 for 188 yards in the first half.

“It felt really good, probably the best it’s felt in awhile,” Lewerke said. “I felt like I had some good zip. Obviously the weather was fantastic, that helped a little bit. The ball was coming off my hand better than what it has been.”

WHO’S WARM: Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin added field goals from 46 and 36 yards. He missed from 33 yards, off the left upright when Michigan State led 10-0, in the second quarter.

WHO’S BACK: Josiah Scott, who missed most of the second half of the Illinois game and all but three plays of the Michigan game with injuries, played the entire game at Rutgers. He had three pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.

* Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Nailor was back in action since suffering a broken foot prior to the second game of the season. Nailor had five catches for 27 yards and two carries for 11 yards.

WHAT’S NEXT: Michigan State will try to become bowl eligible for the 12th time in Mark Dantonio’s 13 seasons next week against Maryland on Senior Day at Spartan Stadium.