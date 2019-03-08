Michigan State turned in a defensive performance worthy of an upset in game one of the Spartans’ three-game Big Ten Tournament series at Notre Dame on Friday, but the No. 2 seed Irish capitalized on an edge in power play opportunities to nip No. 7 seed Michigan State, 1-0, before 4,177.

Michigan State needs to win on Saturday (7 p.m., BTN Plus) to force a third game on Sunday, in hopes of extending the season to the Big Ten Semifinals next weekend.

“There were chances, the guys worked hard on it and did a lot of good things,” said second-year Michigan State head coach Dantonio Cole. “They didn’t cheat us. We are going to have to do the same thing tomorrow. We have to score one more goal than them and pull a Coach Izzo and tell them, ‘Get us to Sunday.’”

There’s still faith that the Spartans can fight back from a one game lead, but the Spartans have been trying to climb uphill all year, and are running out of chances. Still Cole thinks there is a chance to gain traction.

“I just liked the way that we applied the game,” Cole said. “We just kept pushing it. Before the five-minute penalty, I thought that we had a little bit of a lull and they carried the play, but

“I thought under than that we pushed the play, pushed it in transition and had the territorial advantage. If you take their four power plays, that’s a third of their shots.”

Michigan State out-shot Notre Dame 27-24. But Notre Dame had four power play opportunities, compared to MSU’s one.

Notre Dame scored the only goal of the game on a bit of a fluke bounce, early in the third period when a shot by ND defenseman Spencer Stastney glanced off the thigh of ND’s Mike O’Leary and past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon.

“They drift one in and hits the guy in the thigh and it goes in,” Cole said. “It gets old, I sound like a broken record where they get three power plays in the third period and we don’t get anything. It wasn’t a four power play to one power play game. It wasn’t. We had the territorial advantage and there were plenty of calls they could make, but they don’t and we have to deal with it. We did a pretty good job killing it. It was just one weird bounce. Other than that, it was pretty clean.”

Lethemon made 23 saves, and was excellent at times.