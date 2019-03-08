Spartans fall 1-0 at Notre Dame, face must-win on Saturday
Michigan State turned in a defensive performance worthy of an upset in game one of the Spartans’ three-game Big Ten Tournament series at Notre Dame on Friday, but the No. 2 seed Irish capitalized on an edge in power play opportunities to nip No. 7 seed Michigan State, 1-0, before 4,177.
Michigan State needs to win on Saturday (7 p.m., BTN Plus) to force a third game on Sunday, in hopes of extending the season to the Big Ten Semifinals next weekend.
“There were chances, the guys worked hard on it and did a lot of good things,” said second-year Michigan State head coach Dantonio Cole. “They didn’t cheat us. We are going to have to do the same thing tomorrow. We have to score one more goal than them and pull a Coach Izzo and tell them, ‘Get us to Sunday.’”
There’s still faith that the Spartans can fight back from a one game lead, but the Spartans have been trying to climb uphill all year, and are running out of chances. Still Cole thinks there is a chance to gain traction.
“I just liked the way that we applied the game,” Cole said. “We just kept pushing it. Before the five-minute penalty, I thought that we had a little bit of a lull and they carried the play, but
“I thought under than that we pushed the play, pushed it in transition and had the territorial advantage. If you take their four power plays, that’s a third of their shots.”
Michigan State out-shot Notre Dame 27-24. But Notre Dame had four power play opportunities, compared to MSU’s one.
Notre Dame scored the only goal of the game on a bit of a fluke bounce, early in the third period when a shot by ND defenseman Spencer Stastney glanced off the thigh of ND’s Mike O’Leary and past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon.
“They drift one in and hits the guy in the thigh and it goes in,” Cole said. “It gets old, I sound like a broken record where they get three power plays in the third period and we don’t get anything. It wasn’t a four power play to one power play game. It wasn’t. We had the territorial advantage and there were plenty of calls they could make, but they don’t and we have to deal with it. We did a pretty good job killing it. It was just one weird bounce. Other than that, it was pretty clean.”
Lethemon made 23 saves, and was excellent at times.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Midway through the second period, Michigan State nearly took a 1-0 lead on an Adam Goodsir (freshman center, Okemos) fired a shot from the slot. The shot the crossbar but didn’t go in.
Michigan State had a five-minute power play later in the second period after defenseman Butrus Ghafari was boarded from behind.
Late in that power play, junior forward Logan Lambdin raced in from the left side and attempted to score on a wrap-around to the far side.
But ND goaltender Cale Morris, last year’s Mike Richter Award winner as the top goalie in the nation, hustled from post to post to barely cut off Lambdin’s shot.
A few moments later, Lambdin had another chance off a rebound, but Morris kicked it aside.
Michigan State outshot Notre Dame 17-13 through two periods.
“There weren’t a ton of mistakes made,” Cole said. “We had some chances and hit the crossbar that could have gotten us off to a lead and that would have made things a little bit different.
“Taro (Hirose) gets a breakaway to open up the third.”
But Stastney hustled back to get a piece of Hirose’s shot.
Hirose, the nation’s leader in points, hasn’t had a point in three straight games, his longest drought of the year.
“When we had the goalie pulled, we had the puck around the net quite a bit,” Cole said. “It was one of those games when we couldn’t get the puck by him, but I thought the guys battled hard and we are going to have to figure out a way to win tomorrow.”
Michigan State fell to 12-18-5, but demonstrated once again it can hang with the best. Now, the Spartans need to do more than hang on Saturday, otherwise a once-promising season will end quickly.
Notre Dame improved to 19-13-3 and needs to keep winning to pad its tenuous No. 15 standing in the Pairwise Rankings. The top 15 earn bids to the NCAA Tournament, barring conference tournament upsets - the type of which Michigan State is hoping to author right now. But Hirose and the rest of the Spartan goal scorers need to find a way to solve Morris and the tight-checking Irish.