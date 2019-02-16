EAST LANSING - Michigan State didn’t reach its hockey goals for the weekend, but the Spartans’ confidence isn’t shaken. Michigan State failed to earn a weekend sweep of No. 17-ranked Penn State, falling 5-3 to the Nittany Lions on Saturday before a near-capacity crowd of 5,941 at Munn Ice Arena. Splitting with Penn State, after winning on Friday, did not help MSU’s hopes of earning home ice for the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals. But the split did nothing to shake the Spartans’ resolve on becoming a March menace. “I said, ‘Hey guys this isn’t our last game,’” said second-year Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “We just keep playing. I don’t care who we play in the playoffs, we’re going to be a tough out.” Michigan State fell to 11-16-5 overall and 7-11-4 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is a solid 5-4-2 against Big Ten foes since Jan. 12. The Big Ten Tournament is expected to be wide open. The champion gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. “We told the guys, ‘Hey if this is the playoffs, what are we doing tomorrow? We would be playing one more game. That’s where we want to be,’” Cole said. The Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals is a best-of-three series on the home ice of the higher seed. The semifinals and finals are single-game eliminations, also played on the campus of the higher seed. “We want to have a chance to win a game, and win a series,” Cole said. “And wherever we play that playoff round, we’ll be a tough team to handle.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Rosburg puts the Spartans within one with a PPG, off assists from Khodorenko and #HiroseForHobey pic.twitter.com/JuPVLwgNmH — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) February 17, 2019

Michigan State began the weekend in sixth place in the Big Ten, two points behind Penn State in the standings, and finishes the weekend in the same situation.

Michigan State has one regular season series remaining, in two weeks at first-place Ohio State. Michigan State is idle next weekend. Ohio State, which came into the weekend ranked No. 3 in the country, was swept by Minnesota. Minnesota was swept last weekend by Penn State. The Gophers leaped into second place in the Big Ten standings. The top four teams in the Big Ten get home ice for the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State improved to 17-11-2 overall and 9-10-1. After failing to earn a sweep this weekend, Michigan State is likely to be on the road for the Big Ten Tournament. That means Saturday’s loss to Penn State is likely the last home game for three seniors, Zach Osburn, Cody Milan and Brennan Sanford. Milan scored on Saturday night, a power-play snipe which tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. But Penn State took a 4-2 lead into the final period. Michigan State cut it to 4-3 on a power play wrister from the point by sophomore defenseman Jerad Rosburg (Clarksville, Md.) with 5:53 remaining.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Milan ties the game at 2-2 with a PPG in the 2nd period off assists from Khodorenko and #HiroseForHobey pic.twitter.com/OpjSR7KCOi — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) February 17, 2019

The Spartans out-skated Penn State in the third period and had momentum late in the game, down 4-3. But Rosburg was whistled for tripping with 2:26 to play, a call that Cole disputed.

Rosburg had gone own to block a shot, and was sliding through the right circle. Penn State’s Sam Sternschein attempted to jump over Rosburg, but tripped over him. It wasn’t a difficult leap for Sternschein, but he made it look that way. While down a man, Michigan State pulled its goalie, John Lethemon for a five-on-five, empty net situation. Penn State added an empty-net goal to seal the win. “You feel after a game like this that we just ran out of time, and that’s okay,” Cole said. “That’s a better feeling than playing lousy and losing. It’s still losing, but on the other side of it I told them there was a pretty good level of play, and we did some stuff offensively, and we battled, and we got everybody playing this weekend, that was good. “We can talk all day about that call, but regardless of that I just liked the way the guys battled.”

