Spartans embarking on tough travel week, whether NCAA likes it or not

East Lansing, Mich. - The Spartans might feel more like a minor league baseball team than a major college basketball team this week.

Tom Izzo said during his weekly press conference on Monday that the Spartans will board their team bus and travel from Ann Arbor to Columbus, late Tuesday night, right after Michigan State’s game at Michigan (8:30 p.m., FS1).

The Spartans (19-7 and 10-7 in the Big Ten) will play at Ohio State at 7 pm on Thursday (ESPN).

“We debated what we wanted to do: Come back here (to East Lansing) and then fly the next day (to Ohio State), and then fly back home after that,” Izzo said. “It’s mid-term (exams) here. I think sometimes the higher-up offices forget about those things, but we do go to school here.

“So we had to change a lot of our classes and we thought the best approach to make it best for our players and get the most rest, we are going to play there (at Michigan) and bus down to Columbus.”

Izzo said flying to Columbus from Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Township would have only saved about 40 minutes, rather than bussing.

“So we are going to bus down there, and that probably won’t get us in until about 3 in the morning,” Izzo said of the trip to Ohio State. “We are going to get up at 10 a.m., have breakfast, a film session, walk-through at the hotel. They are kind enough to let us practice over there later that afternoon.

“We’ll go back to the hotel and have some more walk-throughs and then it’s gameday. And then we fly back right after and get ready for Sunday, which will not be an easy task, either.”

But before all of that, the Spartans have an important date with Michigan on Tuesday. The Spartans will be going for a season sweep, after beating Michigan on 83-67 on Jan. 29.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 8. But that game was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID within the Michigan basketball team.

Shoe-horning the rescheduled game into a week in which the Spartans were slated to travel to Ohio State called for creative logistics.

Izzo is challenging his players to use it as means of becoming tournament-ready.

“It’ll be a quick turn-around and then another quick turnaround,” Izzo said. “That hopefully prepares us for the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. That’s the advantage you can talk about with your players and say this is how it is going to be if we make any noise in the tournaments. You have to prepare, play; prepare, play and make sure you can get yourself ready to play.”

What about NCAA rules which require a day off?

“If the NCAA wants me to take a day off,” Izzo said, reaching outward with his wrists. “Handcuff me. Take me in. We had a short meeting yesterday. I don’t know if that’s considered a day off. I don’t know how that works, but I’m just saying publicly if anybody wants to arrest me for having four games in eight days and not take a day off … guilty.”

Izzo won't have to worry about handcuff. The NCAA has been lenient with its day-of-rest rules for teams that are fordced to play three games in seven days.