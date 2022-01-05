Spartans ease past Nebraska, 79-67: Three Quick Takes
East Lansing, Mich. - The No. 10 Michigan State men’s basketball team celebrated its first home game of the calendar year with a 79-67 Big Ten victory over Nebraska at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.
Max Christie scored a game- and career-high 21-points and Gabe Brown had 14 to lead the Spartans (4-0 Big Ten, 13-2 overall) to their ninth straight win over the Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-4).
The Spartans, winners of 13 of its last 14 games, struggled in a sloppy first-half riddled with turnovers. MSU committed 10 turnovers in the first nine minutes of the game which allowed Nebraska to get out in transition and compete. MSU finished with 12 turnovers at the half, clinging to a 38-34 lead at the break.
Senior point guard Tyson Walker finally got on track after going scoreless in the previous game against Northwestern with a pair of big 3’s to give MSU an eight-point lead through the first four minutes of the second half. Walker finished with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting with five assists and two steals.
“These turnovers have been a problem all year,” said Michigan State head coach Tom izzo. “We remedied it a little bit there when we went to Northwestern, but it’s the same kind of turnovers. You sit there scratching your head like what are we thinking? So we are going to have to figure it out and do a better job because eventually it’s going to get us.”
MSU cleaned up most of its turnover problem committing just seven in the second half and got contributions across the board as 10 Spartans scored at least one basket including the following contributions:
Junior forward Malik Hall scored 11 points (5-of-6 shooting), 5 rebounds. 2 assists
Freshman guard Jayden Akins 4 points (1-of-4), 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Junior forward Joey Houser three points (1-of-3), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard 6 points (3-of-5), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, two blocks, 1 steal
Senior Marcus Bingham Jr. 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in reduced playing time.
Sophomore forward Julius Marble 3 points (1-of-2) 4 rebounds,
Freshman guard Pierre Brooks II 2 points (2-for-2 FT’s)
The Spartans return to action against Michigan (1-2 Big Ten, 7-6 overall) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from Crisler Arena in a game televised by Fox.
Junior center Derrick Walker had a team-high 16 points for Nebraska. Freshman Bryce McGowens and senior guard Kobe Webster added 13 points each for Nebraska, who have lost six of their last seven games, including their Big Ten opener at Indiana (68-55) and at home to Michigan (102-67).
Izzo credited Christie with playing quality defense on McGowens, who ranks No. 3 in the nation in scoring among nation but went 5-of-16 from the field against the Spartans.
THREE TAKES
1. Gabe Brown looked locked-in from the start of this game and continues to be the glue guy and a superstar the Spartans can rely on.
Brown shot just 6-for-15 but didn’t force the issue. He was patient in letting the offense come to him and clutch when he was called upon.
Defensively Brown was as good as he’s been this season, doing a nice job of getting over ball screens, closing out on shooters, causing havoc in the passing lanes, and defending down low.
Perhaps no play was more definitive of his play than an offensive rebound in the second half in which Brown soared through the lane and plucked the ball out of the air with one hand and immediately found his man on the wing. That pass would eventually lead to the second of Walkers’ pair of 3-pointers to give MSU some breathing room.
Brown added four rebounds, two blocks, and an assist in an overall superb game.
2. Max Christie got MSU started with a bang on Wednesday night, scoring the first two points of the game with a two-handed put-back dunk on a weak-side rebound of a missed by Walker.
Very few freshmen in the country have looked as good as Christie through one half of the season and that trend continued Wednesday night.
Unlike many freshmen under Izzo, Christie has shown the ability to check-up defensively allowing him the minutes to show his value on the offensive end as MSU’s best spot-up 3-point shooter. He also values the basketball and makes smart decisions in swinging the ball and finding the open man. Christie has 21 turnovers and 22 assists this year.
Christie made 3-of-4 attempts from behind the 3-point line and logged the second-most minutes of any Spartan at 31.
3. Malik Hall has been a bit of an enigma for the Spartans, scoring in double figures seven times this season and falling short of that mark eight times, but one thing you can count on him for his is an efficient effort.
Hall went 5-of-6 against the Cornhuskers and is shooting close to 62% from the field (57-of-92) for the year. He is 15-of-27 from the 3-point line (55.5%), and despite a 1-for-5 showing against Nebraska, 19-of-27 (70.3 %) from the free-throw line.
The Spartans' sixth-man is averaging 22-minutes per game for the Spartans but brings a calming presence to the Spartan offense when he's in the game as he can get his own shot or create for others.