Spartans ease past Nebraska, 79-67: Three Quick Takes

East Lansing, Mich. - The No. 10 Michigan State men’s basketball team celebrated its first home game of the calendar year with a 79-67 Big Ten victory over Nebraska at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.

Max Christie scored a game- and career-high 21-points and Gabe Brown had 14 to lead the Spartans (4-0 Big Ten, 13-2 overall) to their ninth straight win over the Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-4).

The Spartans, winners of 13 of its last 14 games, struggled in a sloppy first-half riddled with turnovers. MSU committed 10 turnovers in the first nine minutes of the game which allowed Nebraska to get out in transition and compete. MSU finished with 12 turnovers at the half, clinging to a 38-34 lead at the break.

Senior point guard Tyson Walker finally got on track after going scoreless in the previous game against Northwestern with a pair of big 3’s to give MSU an eight-point lead through the first four minutes of the second half. Walker finished with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting with five assists and two steals.

“These turnovers have been a problem all year,” said Michigan State head coach Tom izzo. “We remedied it a little bit there when we went to Northwestern, but it’s the same kind of turnovers. You sit there scratching your head like what are we thinking? So we are going to have to figure it out and do a better job because eventually it’s going to get us.”

MSU cleaned up most of its turnover problem committing just seven in the second half and got contributions across the board as 10 Spartans scored at least one basket including the following contributions:

Junior forward Malik Hall scored 11 points (5-of-6 shooting), 5 rebounds. 2 assists

Freshman guard Jayden Akins 4 points (1-of-4), 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Junior forward Joey Houser three points (1-of-3), 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard 6 points (3-of-5), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, two blocks, 1 steal

Senior Marcus Bingham Jr. 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in reduced playing time.

Sophomore forward Julius Marble 3 points (1-of-2) 4 rebounds,

Freshman guard Pierre Brooks II 2 points (2-for-2 FT’s)

The Spartans return to action against Michigan (1-2 Big Ten, 7-6 overall) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from Crisler Arena in a game televised by Fox.

Junior center Derrick Walker had a team-high 16 points for Nebraska. Freshman Bryce McGowens and senior guard Kobe Webster added 13 points each for Nebraska, who have lost six of their last seven games, including their Big Ten opener at Indiana (68-55) and at home to Michigan (102-67).

Izzo credited Christie with playing quality defense on McGowens, who ranks No. 3 in the nation in scoring among nation but went 5-of-16 from the field against the Spartans.