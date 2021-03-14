SpartanMag - Spartans draw UCLA in First Four matchup of the NCAA Tournament

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State was awarded with its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance on Sunday evening, and the Spartans will play UCLA in a First Four matchup on Thursday night in Indianapolis.

Michigan State (15-12) squeaked into the tournament, earning one of the final bids.

The Michigan State-UCLA winner will face No. 6 Brigham Young on Saturday.

Texas is likely to face the survivor on Monday for a right to advance to the Sweet 16. Texas (19-7) will face No. 14 seed Abilene Christian.

UCLA finished the season 17-9, with four straight losses. In UCLA’s most recent game, the Bruins squandered a 16-point lead to lose to eventual Pac-12 Tournament Champion Oregon State on Thursday.

UCLA is coached by Mick Cronin. He is in his second year at UCLA after going 196-147 in 13 years as head coach at Cincinnati.

Brigham Young (20-6) is coming off an 88-78 loss to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference title game, giving the unbeaten Zags their toughest game of the season.

As for the Bruins, Michigan State met UCLA in the first round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament. UCLA won that game, 78-76, as the Spartans finished a disappointing season with a 19-15 record - the most losses by an Izzo NCAA Tournament team.

Michigan State is coming off a 68-57 loss to Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

In Michigan State’s most recent appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans advanced to 10th Final Four in school history with an upset of Duke in the Regional Finals. Michigan State lost to Texas Tech in the Semifinals.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is 52-21 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including eight trips to the Final Four and a National Championship in 2000.