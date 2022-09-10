East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State turned four Akron turnovers directly into touchdowns in building a 31-0 through two-and-a-half quarters and coasted to a 52-0 victory over Akron, Saturday at sunny and hot Spartan Stadium. The Spartans improved to 2-0 and will travel to Washington next week in search of a perfect non-conference record for a second straight year under Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s mystery injury tour added a passenger this week. Senior wide receiver Jayden Reed went out with an unknown ailment late in the first half and did not return. Senior safety Xavier Henderson, who left last week’s game in the second quarter, did not play. Junior linebacker Darius Snow is out for the season with a lower body injury. Reed finished the game with a team-high six receptions for 76 yards. It was Michigan State's first shutout since blanking Rutgers in 2019, and the first home shutout since a 2016 victory over Rutgers.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Jalen Berger broke the 100-yard mark for the second straight week. He rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries (6.3 per attempt), including three TD runs. His scoring runs went for 2, 1 and 1 yards. Running back Jarek Broussard rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries (5.4 per attempt) and had TD runs of 2 and 1 yards. Michigan State QB Payton Thorne had another mixed-bag game. He was 18 of 29 for 212 yards but threw two interceptions. “The two things that stick out are the interceptions,” Thorne said. “That’s unacceptable. Can’t have those. “On the first one, they brought a blitz that we hadn’t seen on film. We actually ran it yesterday with the blitz I thought they ran, but they dropped a d-lineman right where I threw it yesterday. I should probably eat that and take the sack.k “On the flea-flicker, I was just trying to let Keon make a play. I couldn’t see what was out there, so that’s one I should just take a sack.” Thorne also missed a few open receivers. “I’m really tired of throwing the ball high,” Thorne said. “It’s pissing me off. It’s the same issue as last week. We can’t have that anymore.” On a negative note, Broussard was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the 47-yard line in the second quarter while Michigan State was nursing a 14-0 lead. Keon Coleman, Germie Bernard, Tre Mosley, Tyler Hunt and Christian Fitzpatrick each had two catches for Michigan State. Ameer Speed led Michigan State with nine tackles. Windmon had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Charles Brantley led Michigan State with three pass break-ups. Michigan State out-rushed Akron, 260-28.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Aside from the turnovers, Akron played Michigan State tough for most of the first half. Akron was out-gaining Michigan State when it trailed 14-0 midway through the second quarter. But that’s when Akron QB D.J. Irons went out with an injury. And that’s when Michigan State began to finally establish physical dominance. Irons’ replacement at QB, Jeff Undercuffler, struggled. An errant option pitch resulted in a fumble (recovered by MSU’s Jacoby Windmon). Seven plays later, Berger scored on a 1-yard TD run to make it 21-0. With a 24-0 lead early in the second half, Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay blind-sided Undercuffler and caused another fumble, recovered by Derrick Harmon. Two plays later, back-up QB Noah Kim found Tre Mosley on a naked bootleg drag route in the end zone for a 16-yard TD and a 31-0 lead. The rest of the game might as well have been a dressed scrimmage.

SUDDEN IMPACT

In his first start as a Spartan, senior safety Kendell Brooks ended Akron’s opening drive by forcing a fumble with a hard hit on Akron tight end T.J. Banks at the Michigan State 20-yard line. Michigan State’s Cal Haladay recovered it and returned it 21 yards. Michigan State took a 7-0 lead five plays later on a Jarek Broussard 1-yard TD run. That was Broussard’s first TD as a Spartan.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED