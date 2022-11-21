East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State is scrambling into the season finale, hoping to become bowl eligible with a win at Penn State. But Mel Tucker says that goal is not being spoken about during the week of preparation.

“It almost goes without saying,” Tucker said during Monday’s weekly press conference.

And that’s the way he wants it

“We all know what’s at stake in terms of bowl eligibility. And the players know that as well, so I don’t think there is any reason to continue to harp on that because that’s really talking about the end result. What we really need to focus on as a program is what we need to do every single day to prepare for that opportunity.”

Tucker didn’t mention the goal of bowl eligibility during his opening statement at the press conference. When asked why, he said: “When I’m talking to you (media) is basically how I’m talking to the team because that’s the mindset that we have, to be very intentional. What comes out of my mouth and how I said it, it matters.”

After upsetting No. 14 Illinois three weeks ago, reaching six wins and becoming bowl eligibility seemed like a near-certainty, with home games against Rutgers and Indiana on tap. It seemed like a lock when Michigan State had leads of 24-7 and 31-14 against the Hoosiers on Saturday. But Michigan State squandered the opportunity, allowing Indiana to come back for a 39-31, double-overtime win.

“It was a disappointment for all of us,” Tucker said. “We didn’t finish.

“So we got back together today. We have turned the page. Our teams knows how to have focus and move on and how to improve and get better and how to own things. Attitude was very good today, very focused. It’s a new day for us.

“We ask our players and staff to raise the level of intensity every day and that’s happening.”

Michigan State could conceivably lose to Penn State, finish 5-7 and still earn a bowl bid. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games.

Following last weekend’s games, 73 teams are bowl eligible, with nine slots still open.

Miami and Ball State each have five wins and play each other this week. One of those teams is guaranteed to get to six wins, which leaves eight open slots.

Of the other 14 teams that are one one win away from bowl eligibility, the list includes underdogs Michigan State (at Penn State), Auburn (at Alabama), Georgia Tech (at Georgia), Miami (at Pittsburgh) and Missouri (vs. Arkansas), Vanderbilt (vs. Tennessee).

Of the 16 teams with five wins, Michigan State ranks No. 4 in academic APR, which is the tiebreaker if there are multiple five-win teams vying for a bowl bid.

CBSsports.com’s Jerry Palm projects Michigan State as an at-large invitee, likely with a 5-7 record, in the First Responders Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 27 in Dallas at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

But Michigan State would prefer to become bowl eligible the new old fashioned way, with a sixth regular season win.

Since Michigan State’s loss at Michigan, Tucker has been pushing the Spartans to achieve their best 60 minutes of football in a game. They almost harnessed it at Illinois, but had some late-game bobbles which nearly squandered the lead on that day.

At halftime of the Indiana game, a full, strong 60 minutes of football seemed within reach. But Michigan State failed.

Now, Michigan State will need nothing short of its best 60 minutes in order to beat No. 11-ranked Penn State (11-2). The Nittany Lions have improved dramatically on defense since being steamrolled for more than 400 yards rushing in a 41-17 loss at Michigan on Oct. 15.

Penn State led Ohio State 21-16 with nine minutes to play, but allowed 28 fourth-quarter points to the Buckeyes in losing, 44-31.

Since then, Penn State bashed Maryland, 30-0, and handled Rutgers last week, 55-10.

“Defensively, they have settled down and understand what (defensive coordinator) Manny Diaz wants them to do,” Tucker said. “They are playing faster. They are fitting the run better. They recruit very well, so it’s a team that has continued to chip throughout the season.”

This weekend will mark the sixth time Michigan State has played Penn State in the regular season finale with a 5-5 record and bowl eligibility potentially hanging in the balance.

In 1994, with George Perles having been fired four weeks earlier, the Spartans were 5-5 when they lost to undefeated, No. 2-ranked Penn State, 59-31.

In 1998, Michigan State was 6-5 when the Spartans, under fourth-year head coach Nick Saban, lost at No. 23 Penn State, 51-28. Michigan State fell to 6-6 in an era when a 6-5 record was required for bowl eligibility.

In 2000, under first-year head coach Bobby Williams, Michigan State was 5-5 when the Spartans lost, 42-23, at Penn State.

In 2004, in John L. Smith’s second year as head coach, Michigan State was 5-5 when the Spartan lost at Penn State 37-13. Michigan State also lost two weeks later at Hawaii to finish 5-7.

In 2005, Michigan State was 5-5 when it lost to No. 5-ranked, Big Ten Champion Penn State, 31-22.