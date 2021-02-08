Michigan State’s pursuit of players for the 2021 recruiting class didn’t end on signing day.

The Spartan staff is continuing its recruitment of punter prospect Brenden Segovia as a preferred walk-on prospect.

Segovia, a senior at Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian High School, originally committed to UCLA as a preferred walk-on, but his process reopened on Feb. 2. Segovia reports a core cumulative GPA of 3.0 but he did not gain admission to UCLA. Gaining admission can be more difficult for walk-ons than scholarship athletes.

Since his recritment reopened, Segovia has been getting heavy interest from Michigan State along with interest from Baylor and USC, all as a preferred walk-on. Scholarship offers to kickers and punters have been reduced drastically nationwide due to the lack of combines and camps in the summer of 2020, leading scholarship-level specialists to pursue walk-on invitations.

“Because of the cancellation of specialist camps, I didn’t get to showcase my ability to be a scholarship punter,” Segovia said. “It feels like I’ve been sold short. I know my worth as an athlete. But I know God has paved a path for me.”

Michigan State reached out to Segovia (6-2, 205) after he was selected in January of 2020 to play in the 2020 national high school All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Before the UCLA commitment fell through, Segovia and the Spartans were back in communication a couple of weeks ago. Michigan State special teams intern Kenny Spencer was the point man for the Spartans.