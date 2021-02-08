Spartans could add walk-on punter to '21 recruiting class
Michigan State’s pursuit of players for the 2021 recruiting class didn’t end on signing day.
The Spartan staff is continuing its recruitment of punter prospect Brenden Segovia as a preferred walk-on prospect.
Segovia, a senior at Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian High School, originally committed to UCLA as a preferred walk-on, but his process reopened on Feb. 2. Segovia reports a core cumulative GPA of 3.0 but he did not gain admission to UCLA. Gaining admission can be more difficult for walk-ons than scholarship athletes.
Since his recritment reopened, Segovia has been getting heavy interest from Michigan State along with interest from Baylor and USC, all as a preferred walk-on. Scholarship offers to kickers and punters have been reduced drastically nationwide due to the lack of combines and camps in the summer of 2020, leading scholarship-level specialists to pursue walk-on invitations.
“Because of the cancellation of specialist camps, I didn’t get to showcase my ability to be a scholarship punter,” Segovia said. “It feels like I’ve been sold short. I know my worth as an athlete. But I know God has paved a path for me.”
Michigan State reached out to Segovia (6-2, 205) after he was selected in January of 2020 to play in the 2020 national high school All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Before the UCLA commitment fell through, Segovia and the Spartans were back in communication a couple of weeks ago. Michigan State special teams intern Kenny Spencer was the point man for the Spartans.
