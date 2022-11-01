East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a 73-56 exhibition win over the Division-II Grand Valley State Lakers Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.

Former Missouri and Iowa State assistant Cornell Mann led the Lakers in his first game as head coach. Grand Valley finished with a 17-11 record last season and gave Michigan State all it could handle in the first half before the Spartans pulled away.

"Players play, tough players win," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "We had more talent than Grand Valley, they played tougher than us. Simple. So, good lesson. But, against a very good Tennessee team, we did bring it with some energy and we played tough. Consistency is what every coach looks for, and we've got our work cut out. So now it's back to the lab, my favorite place to go, and see if we can get our guys to play harder and guard a little better.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Malik Hall led Michigan State with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He played most of the game at the three, and was a bit awkward at that position. He was more comfortable at the four in the second half as the Spartans went on their game-changing run.

* Grand Valley led 36-31 at hafltime.

“I felt very disappointed maybe in our energy in the first half,” Izzo said. “I have really enjoyed this team so far except for the first half of this game. I think bouncing back in the second half says a little something.

“I didn’t think our fastbreak has looked very good. Disappointed in A.J. (Hoggard) pushing it and I don’t think our ball movement was very good. In the second half, we had a couple of times when it moved well but we weren’t consistent on that.

“Consistency is what every coach looks for, and we have our work cut out for us now, so it’s back to the lab, my favorite place to go and see if we can get our guys to play harder and guard a little better.”

* A.J. Hoggard scored 14 points for Michigan State, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. However, he had four turnovers against five assists.

* Tyson Walker scored 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He battled cramps in the second half, which opened the door for true freshman Tre Holloman to get more playing time than expected. Holloman had three assists in nearly 17 minutes of playing time.

* Joey Hauser had 10 points and four rebounds. He was 1-of-4 from 3-point range.

* Junior center Mady Sissoko probably played closer than anyone to the level of productivity that the Spartans are going to need from him. He was an accountable 4-of-4 from the field in scoring 11 points. He had a team-high six rebounds in his first career start.

"Mady, I think, is a pleasant surprise," Izzo said. "He's been that way all year. He really did a nice job offensively, believe it or not. And defensively, he didn't do a very good job, either. We weren't very good defensively."

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Michigan State started the second half with improved intensity. Walker and Hoggard flashed quick hands on defense to help generate two of Grand Valley’s three turnovers in the opening two minutes of the half.

Michigan State used a 16-4 run to increase its lead to 47-40 with 14:31 to go in the game. The first guy off the bench, freshman Jaxon Kohler, used a turn-around jumper from the free-throw line to conclude that run for the Spartans.

Kohler finished his Spartan debut with six points and five rebounds. Freshman Carson Cooper scored one point and grabbed two rebounds in six minutes.

"Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler brought some energy," Izzo said. "Tre brought a lot of energy at the point, putting pressure on them."

* Hall came to life in the second half as he got more reps at the power forward position. His 3-pointer with 11:24 left gave Michigan State a 52-44 lead.

Hoggard scored nine of Michigan State’s final 22 points. Grand Valley was limited to five points over that 11-minute stretch.

“I thought we guarded a lot better, so we got some turnovers,” Izzo said of the second-half turnaround. “We got some breakaways from long rebounds. I didn’t think we fast-broke like we should, but I thought we got some breaks.”

The Spartans flashed improved rebounding and defensive intensity over the second half, resulting in a 17-point victory.

"We'll be better. We were better in the second half, and we'll be better in the next game," Izzo said. " I've really enjoyed this team so far, except for the first half of this game. But I think bouncing back says a little something.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The game began closer than Izzo and much of the packed Izzone anticipated, with Grand Valley taking a 36-31 lead at halftime. The Lakers outrebounded Michigan State 18-14 in the first half. Both teams logged seven first-half turnovers.

Michigan State started hot, scoring six straight points following an and-one layup by Grand Valley’s Chinedu Kingsley Okanu to open the game. Okanu, a thick, 6-foot-7 transfer from Northern Illinois, finished the game with 17 points and four rebounds, a primary thorn in Michigan State’s side.

Grand Valley went on consecutive scoring runs of its own to make the score 18-12 with 11 minutes to play in the half. Okanu scored three of the Lakers' six baskets within that stretch, which lasted just over three minutes.

Sissoko was fouled on a layup attempt with five minutes to go in the half. He converted at the foul line to tie the game at 25. Sissoko finished the game three-of-five from the line, showing improved confidence in that area.

Okanu ended the half with a last-second layup to put Grand Valley up five. Okanu converted on his last five shot attempts of the half.

The Spartans will officially begin their season with a home matchup against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Monday, Nov. 7.