SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - While conventional wisdom says your conference season doesn’t really begin until you’re tested on the road, that may not hold much weight for No. 8-ranked Michigan State.

When MSU (12-2, 3-0) faces No. 12 Ohio State (12-1, 2-0) at noon on Saturday, it will be the Spartans’ second road contest in four Big Ten games and maybe their biggest road test of the season so far.

MSU is 4-2 in games away from Breslin Center, with conference road wins at Northwestern and Rutgers plus a win at Florida, a loss at Louisville and a neutral-site loss to Kansas, there will be no time to exhale when the Spartans face off against the Buckeyes at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are 8-1 at home this season, trying to maintain early position at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Ohio State, led by pair of strong double-figure scorers, in sophomore big man Kaleb Wesson and senior guard C.J. Jackson, are 2-0 in the Big Ten after early-December victories over Minnesota and Illinois. Ohio State had a Big Ten bye week this week, and hasn’t been in action since an 82-64 victory over High Point on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Wesson leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 boards per game. He is joined by senior guard C.J. Jackson, who is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and has hit a team-high 26 3-pointers.

The Buckeyes, who are sixth in the league in scoring offense at 78 points per game and third in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just under 62 points points per game, also have five other players averaging at least seven points per game. Freshman guard Luther Muhammad, scoring 9.3, and graduate transfer guard Keyshawn Woods adding 8.4 points. Woods, who averaged 12 points per game as a sophomore and junior at Wake Forest, boasts a team-leading 3.4 assists per game.

Freshman Duane Washington Jr., who spent the first three years of his prep career playing in Grand Rapids before finishing up in California, chips in with eight points and 2.3 rebounds.

For Ohio State, beating MSU would not only help bolster their position in the early logjam at the top of the standings but would also add some national credibility to a team that Joe Lunardi’s early bracketology projection lists as a No. 4 seed in March.

While Lunardi has the Spartans as a No. 2 seed, oddly enough in Columbus, a win over a Top 10 Spartan program would only enhance the Buckeyes’ chances of improving their seeding by the time NCAA selection committee hands out invitations in March.

And don’t think OSU isn’t aware of this.

In a series that has seen MSU capture seven of the last 10 meetings, Ohio State has won two of the last three showdowns, including a convincing 84-60 win over MSU in their last meeting back in January of last year.

Even though the Spartans lead the all-time series, 73-59, with Izzo going 28-16 against the Buckeyes, eight of the last 14 games in the series have been decided by five points or less.

Izzo has sheepishly forecasted that a team that wins all its home games and splits on the road will be in strong position for the conference title.

“On the road in this league, things can happen like that,’’ MSU coach Tom Izzo said snapping his fingers. “But I feel good about going to Ohio State. They’re a very good team that’s playing very efficiently. A lot like ourselves. They move the ball pretty well.

“Wesson’s a tank in there. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s 270. They got a grad transfer guard that can really fill it up. They’ve got some good players too.’’

The Spartans have won seven straight games and 12 of the last 13, while Ohio State, winners of six-straight games, opened the season with six-straight wins before losing to Syracuse (72-62).

Saturday’s game, the first if two matchups between the Spartans and Buckeyes - the team’s will meet again on Feb. 17 in East Lansing - will have added meaning for MSU junior forward Nick Ward and redshirt junior guard/forward Kyle Ahrens.

“I’m just excited,’’ Ward said. “It’s a big game, so I’m just excited.’’

Ward will enter the game second on the team in scoring at 16.4 points, while adding 6.4 rebounds game.

But Ward’s biggest challenge may be containing OSU’s big man Wesson.

“He’s a big guy, he’s pretty heavy,’’ Ward said. “That’s probably going to be a big thing because he has me by over 30 pounds. He’s a heavy guy so it’s going to be tough. So you know what, I’ve just got to outwork him (down there).’’

Ward, who has not had good luck at Ohio State in the past, will have a chance to show how far he’s come as a player in a tough road environment.

Ward struggled against Wesson’s size, and Ohio State’s hacking physicality last year. Ward scored 3 points on 0-for-1 shooting in 26 minutes during last year’s loss at Ohio State.

“I think we’re going to learn again whether Nick has really matured like I think he’s matured,’’ Izzo said. “He’s got to be mature enough to know that if you’re Nick, Cassius or Josh and you’re trending into being one of the men, then opponents are going to try and find ways to get you out of the game. That’s just part of the price you pay as you have success. You get more attention, there’ll be different players that try and take you out of games and you’ve got be mature enough to handle it.

“I think Nick will do a better job because he’s much more prepared to handle it now.’’

Ahrens, who is expected to get the start if junior guard Joshua Langford - who’s been nursing an ankle injury can’t go - is contributing six points and 2.7 rebounds. He has scored in double figures twice this season, and has added incentive with a younger brother Justin, who is a freshman forward on the Buckeyes’ squad.

Junior point guard Cassius Winston leads MSU in scoring and assists at 17.1 points and 7.8 assists per game, while Langford, who is doubtful-to-questionable, is third on the team in scoring with 15 points per game, while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Langford told coaches about ankle main midway through MSU’s game against Northern Illinois last week. Team doctors put Langford in a stabilizing boot as he sat out Wednesday’s game. He was present for Thursday’s walk-through prior to awaiting MRI test results heading into the weekend.

MSU has benefitted from valuable contributions from sophomore reserve forward Xavier Tillman, who is fourth on the team in scoring with 8.6 points and second with 8.1 rebounds.

Redshirt senior Kenny Goins adds 6.6 points and leads the team in rebounding at 9.4 boards per game, while senior guard Matt McQuaid is averaging 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game.

