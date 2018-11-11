SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Michigan State broke the 100-point mark and won its home opener on Sunday night, but head coach Tom Izzo was anything but pleased.

Nick Ward had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Joshua Langford added 18 points to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 106-82 victory over Florida Gulf Coast, but Izzo was bothered by the casual nature of his team and officiating stoppages.

“We’re having trouble guarding anybody,” Izzo said. “We gave up 92 (against Kansas) and 82 (tonight). We have some guys on this team who think we can outscore people, and we can when the teams aren’t good enough. But as the teams get better, we will not outscore people.

“They (Florida Gulf Coast) must have had five three-point plays, the old fashioned way, fouling on the way in, five steps behind them. So tomorrow, old school (practice). Maybe just maybe I’ll call Dantonio and borrow some things.

“Joshua goes 7-for-15 and had some great 3-point looks that he’s been making but he missed. Matt McQuaid had some unbelievable 3-point looks that he missed. If we get kickouts like that for threes, I’m not worried about our offense. We’ll be really good offensively, believe it or not. Defensively, I’m concerned. They (Florida Gulf Coast) had a lot of guys that gave us some defensive problems.”

The Spartans are coming off a 30-win season but didn’t advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.

“I’m not going to be satisfied with anything this year,” Izzo said. “We’re going back to the way it’s supposed to be. Guys should be accountable and I feel damn sorry for our fans because we didn’t play very good in the second half.

“We had 16 more turnovers. We did a poor job in the second half with turnovers. I thought Nick did a pretty good job getting to the foul line. Josh did an incredible job rebounding the ball. We missed some wide open shots.”

Izzo was more bothered with the way he says officials are mandated by the NCAA to call games this year, including reviews of anything resembling arm, hand or elbow contact to the head, or locking of arms. There were at least four lengthy reviews in this game.

“I’m frustrated by how we played but I’m really frustrated and felt bad for our fans, felt bad for their team, felt a little bad for our team and felt really bad for the officials,” Izzo said. “I’ve been here 24 years and I’m not sure I’ve ever felt bad for an official. The way they’ve got them calling a game right now is ridiculous. I am upset about it. You can’t do anything right now.

“The poor officials are mandated. If they don’t call it this way, they don’t work the NCAA Tournament. The stoppage of action in that game made it the most boring game.

“We did some good things at times, but every time there was any flow to that game, it was stopped,” Izzo said. “Our players have to learn how to deal with it, but I feel bad for the officials. It’s not very often I do (feel bad for the officials). They just sat there and tried to explain to both coaches. I’ve watched game on TV, I see the same thing.

“But that should have nothing to do with us turning the ball over.”

As for the actual basketball competition, the Spartans (1-1) were barely challenged and rebounded comfortably from a season-opening loss to Kansas. Michigan State led 59-35 at halftime on the strength of a dominating performance on the boards.

Cassius Winston contributed 14 points and eight assists for the Spartans, and Matt McQuaid scored 12 points.

Troy Baxter and Christian Carlyle led FGCU (1-2) with 20 points apiece.

As for the turnover problem, although the Spartans gave it away 16 times, no player had more than two. It was a team effort in that negative regard.

The previous time Michigan State faced FGCU, in 2016, the Spartans won by a point in a finish marred by a timekeeping error. This game didn’t go down to the wire.

FGCU led 10-6 early before Michigan State went on a 25-5 run that broke the game open. Langford, Winston and McQuaid made 3-pointers during that stretch.

FGCU’s Haanif Cheatham was called for a flagrant foul and ejected late in the first half for undercutting Ward near the basket. Cheatham appeared to be coming over to try to box Ward out, but he came in low, and the bigger Ward ended up in a dangerous position.

Izzo said he felt bad for Cheatham about the ejection.

“The one where he got undercut, from my standpoint I didn’t see (anything) but they have to call those things," Izzo said. "It is a contact sport to a certain extent. I feel for them (the officials). People are booing, you guys are over there and you don’t know what to write, Jud would have fallen asleep for god’s sakes. It is not their fault. We have over-legislated this whole thing right now. Our players are going to be on the bench. Our best players are going to be ejected. I just don’t get it. People don’t pay to see people sitting on the bench who are your best players.

"These poor guys in the zebra suits, if anybody raises their arm, if anybody locks arms … I mean there’s going to be cutouts, there’s going to be guarding the post, there’s going to be some physicality to this game. They want to eliminate it all. Freedom of movement. What they want is a big sideshow. Let’s score 150 points and the other team score 140. I’ve been told, ‘Teach your guys to move your feet.’

"How are you going to tell who's grabbing who? I feel sorry for them, I really do."

Izzo was called for a technical foul midway through the second half when FGCU center Ricky Doyle’s elbow appeared to make contact with Ward’s face while Doyle was trying to post up. Ward jerked his head back in apparent momentary pain. Izzo jumped from the bench and appeared to shout angry words toward Doyle after the incident. Doyle transferred to FGCU from the University of Michigan.

When asked about the technical foul, Izzo said: “(It was) definitely earned. Immature. I was upset over a lot of things.

“As I told them (the officials), when we’re talking about wrestling and this and that, and you bring your arm over … to me the rule is that you just can’t touch anybody in the head. But, you know what, I was probably so frustrated so that, too, was probably my fault. That was my fault.”