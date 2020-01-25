Spartans beat Penn State, move into first place in Big Ten
EAST LANSING - Midway through year three as head coach at Michigan State, Danton Cole had a good, new problem on Friday night.
His Spartan hockey team is ranked in the Top 20, was playing host to a Top 10 team, and had a one-goal lead heading into the third period, with a capacity crowd growing anxious because Michigan State had lost momentum after getting dominated in the second period.
First-world problems are back for Michigan State hockey. And it felt good.
No. 19 Michigan State rallied for two goals in the third period and skated to a 4-2 victory over No. 9 Penn State before a standing room only crowd of 6,017 at Munn Ice Arena.
“We talk a lot about opportunities and tonight was one of them,” Cole said. “They did an outstanding job. Our big guys were good, and everybody else battled, so not a lot of complaints here. That’s a big game for our guys.”
Michigan State will go for an elusive weekend sweep at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Penn State at Munn (BTN).
With Friday’s victory, and Ohio State’s loss to Minnesota, Michigan State moved into first place in the Big Ten standings at 9-5-1 in league play, good for 28 points. Saturday will mark the first time Michigan State has started a day in first place in the Big Ten standings in the month of January since hockey became a Big Ten sport in 2014.
Michigan State, which has played the nation’s No. 1-ranked schedule, is 13-11-1 overall. Penn State fell to 16-8-1 overall and 8-6-1 in the Big Ten.
Michigan State senior center Patrick Khodorenko, a big Californian with Russian ancestry and the Big Ten’s leader in points, scored three goals on Friday night.
It was the second hat trick of his career, and the first by a Spartan since he did it against Ferris State in November of last year. That was back when the idea of playing in games like this was still just a twinkle in these Spartans’ eyes. But the vision became a reality on Friday night with two ranked teams on the ice; a packed, noisy Munn; and first-place in the Big Ten on the line.
It was a great mix for the first period as Michigan State took a 1-0 lead on Khodorenko’s first goal. But then Penn State out-shot Michigan State 17-2 in the second period. The Spartans led 2-1 heading into the third, thanks to another Khodorenko goal, but their nerves were rattled.
“These are young guys and there’s a big crowd here and we are in a situation here at Michigan State that none of these guys have been in,” Cole said. “It is something where maybe you squeeze the sticks a little bit, and you have to fight through that. So you have to learn, you have to go through these things. It’s a lot more fun going through them and winning.”
Michigan State is a good defensive team which gets excellent goaltending from senior John Lethemon. But Cole didn’t call for his team to go into a defensive shell with the Spartans up 2-1, heading into the third.
What did he tell them between periods?
“Loosen up, quit thinking, play,” Cole said. “You know what you’re doing. You’ve practiced it enough. Just get after them. Move pucks, get on the other side, forecheck a little bit.
“Penn State was coming hard at us. Usually with us, it’s just, ‘Take a deep breath.’ I wrote that down (on the board for them). Our guys have been around each other a lot. I told them to play in units of five, back check and deflect a little better, and forecheck better.
“We weren’t forechecking at all, and they (the Nittany Lions) have guys that can move the puck and get on the other side. Forechecks and paychecks are a lot better than back checks.”
Michigan State skated evenly with the Nittany Lions in the third, and regained momentum.
“It was a better period and it paid off,” Cole said.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Sophomore defenseman Cole Krygier gave Michigan State a 3-1 lead at 12:20 of the period with a nifty wrist shot from the left circle.
Sophomore defenseman Cole Krygier gave Michigan State a 3-1 lead at 12:20 of the period with a nifty wrist shot from the left circle. Munn erupted, and the Spartan bench loosened.
“That’s a huge goal, and it’s a great play, changing the angle and the calmness,” Cole said. “It was a great pass by Adam (Goodsir) coming off the wall and finding the back side D. We work on this in practice and then you see it. It was 2-1, it was close, and that goal gave us a little breathing room (at 3-1).”
Lethemon - a Northville native who has emerged as the most effective goaltender in the Big Ten thus far in the season - made 40 saves. He stopped high-scoring PSU forward Nate Sucese on a breakaway early in the second period, going post-to-post with great quickness to glove Sucese’s backhand shot.
“As much as I want to say we played pretty well defensively, we had some holes,” Cole said. “And when we did, Johnny was big.”
“There were some mistakes that we made that we can’t afford to do very often. But he’s been outstanding for us. I think the guys rally behind him. You see us blocking a lot of shots; I think he appreciates that. And you see us screw up a give up a breakaway and I think everybody appreciates it, I think about 6,000 people appreciated it.”
WHAT’S NEXT



As for being atop the Big Ten standings, Cole kept things in perspective.
“Hey that’s all well and good,” he said. “But I’ve said it a lot and I don’t say it to be boring, I actually mean it: The game tomorrow is what it’s about. Bill Walsh always had some really good stuff about acting like a champion and being a champion before you win championships and the scores and games take care of themselves.
“Penn State is going to play very well tomorrow. I think we can be better (than we were tonight). I think we did some things in the second and even a couple of things in the third when we got away from how we have to play against them and didn’t play hard enough and on the right side of pucks. So let’s be better tomorrow.”
Weekend sweeps have been rare in the Big Ten this year, which is why a 9-5-1 record is good for first place at this point.
“We would love to sweep this weekend, but I would love to be 25-0 right now,” Cole said. “That’s the next step. You have to be able to finish some stuff. At some point I’m hoping this season we are going to have to win two games in a row to keep going. We will keep trying to figure out the right thing.”
Last weekend, Michigan State dominated Wisconsin on Friday but failed to sweep on Saturday. Two weeks ago, Michigan State controlled Minnesota on Friday but failed to sweep on Saturday.
“One thing that matters is the effort and attitude and how the guys respond to each other in the room and how they come out and battle on Saturday,” Cole said. “They haven’t cheated us once all year. We have to regroup on that.”

