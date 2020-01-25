EAST LANSING - Midway through year three as head coach at Michigan State, Danton Cole had a good, new problem on Friday night.

His Spartan hockey team is ranked in the Top 20, was playing host to a Top 10 team, and had a one-goal lead heading into the third period, with a capacity crowd growing anxious because Michigan State had lost momentum after getting dominated in the second period.

First-world problems are back for Michigan State hockey. And it felt good.

No. 19 Michigan State rallied for two goals in the third period and skated to a 4-2 victory over No. 9 Penn State before a standing room only crowd of 6,017 at Munn Ice Arena.

“We talk a lot about opportunities and tonight was one of them,” Cole said. “They did an outstanding job. Our big guys were good, and everybody else battled, so not a lot of complaints here. That’s a big game for our guys.”

Michigan State will go for an elusive weekend sweep at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Penn State at Munn (BTN).

With Friday’s victory, and Ohio State’s loss to Minnesota, Michigan State moved into first place in the Big Ten standings at 9-5-1 in league play, good for 28 points. Saturday will mark the first time Michigan State has started a day in first place in the Big Ten standings in the month of January since hockey became a Big Ten sport in 2014.

Michigan State, which has played the nation’s No. 1-ranked schedule, is 13-11-1 overall. Penn State fell to 16-8-1 overall and 8-6-1 in the Big Ten.

Michigan State senior center Patrick Khodorenko, a big Californian with Russian ancestry and the Big Ten’s leader in points, scored three goals on Friday night.

It was the second hat trick of his career, and the first by a Spartan since he did it against Ferris State in November of last year. That was back when the idea of playing in games like this was still just a twinkle in these Spartans’ eyes. But the vision became a reality on Friday night with two ranked teams on the ice; a packed, noisy Munn; and first-place in the Big Ten on the line.

It was a great mix for the first period as Michigan State took a 1-0 lead on Khodorenko’s first goal. But then Penn State out-shot Michigan State 17-2 in the second period. The Spartans led 2-1 heading into the third, thanks to another Khodorenko goal, but their nerves were rattled.

“These are young guys and there’s a big crowd here and we are in a situation here at Michigan State that none of these guys have been in,” Cole said. “It is something where maybe you squeeze the sticks a little bit, and you have to fight through that. So you have to learn, you have to go through these things. It’s a lot more fun going through them and winning.”

Michigan State is a good defensive team which gets excellent goaltending from senior John Lethemon. But Cole didn’t call for his team to go into a defensive shell with the Spartans up 2-1, heading into the third.

What did he tell them between periods?

“Loosen up, quit thinking, play,” Cole said. “You know what you’re doing. You’ve practiced it enough. Just get after them. Move pucks, get on the other side, forecheck a little bit.

“Penn State was coming hard at us. Usually with us, it’s just, ‘Take a deep breath.’ I wrote that down (on the board for them). Our guys have been around each other a lot. I told them to play in units of five, back check and deflect a little better, and forecheck better.

“We weren’t forechecking at all, and they (the Nittany Lions) have guys that can move the puck and get on the other side. Forechecks and paychecks are a lot better than back checks.”

Michigan State skated evenly with the Nittany Lions in the third, and regained momentum.

“It was a better period and it paid off,” Cole said.