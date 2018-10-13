SpartanMag.com

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Felton Davis hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke with :19 seconds left to lift a beleaguered Michigan State team to a major 21-17 upset of No. 8 Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Saturday.

Lewerke completed 25 of 52 passes for 259 yards with an interception and two touchdowns for the Spartans (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who were coming off a loss at Northwestern but handed Penn State (4-2, 1-2) a devastating blow - just like last year.

“I told them to play like we were 5-0 and I think we did that," said Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.

Two weeks ago, Penn State let a fourth-quarter lead get away against Ohio State before getting a week off to prepare for Michigan State. Last year, in consecutive weeks, Penn State lost to Ohio State and Michigan State, with the Spartans kicking a last-second field goal.

Davis, who came back from an injury he sustained on the previous drive, finished with eight catches for 100 yards.

“On the last play," Davis said. "In the huddle, I told Brian, ‘I’m going deep, now matter what he does, I’m going deep. So just throw it up and give me a chance to make a play,’ and that’s what he did."

Miles Sanders ran for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions and Trace McSorley completed 19 of 32 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown to become the program’s all-time passing yardage leader. But MSU showd remarkable character in rallying back from last week's loss and early-season frustrations.

“Whether we won or we lost at the end there," Dantonio said, "it’s not always about winning and losing, it’s about how you play, and how you come with it and how you hang together through tough times. We have had a couple of tough moments here in this season already. We rebounded and pushed back.

“We’ve had character all along. There’s never been any doubt in our character. We have a good belief system and we have good chemistry and we are just going to keep playing. I’m very proud of how we played through things.”

It looked like the Spartans would regret an attempt at late trickery.

After a 10-play drive deep into Penn State territory, Michigan State lined up for what could’ve been a tying 40-yard field goal with 5:19 left, but faked the kick. The ploy failed when safety Garrett Taylor swatted Lewerke’s pass away from defensive tackle Raequan Williams.

But Penn State ran just seven plays on its next two possessions and gave Lewerke the ball back with 1:19 to play and he put together an eight-play, 76-yard game-winning drive .

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The banged up Spartans, still without running back LJ Scott and wideout Cody White, were able to control time of possession and keep Penn State’s offense well below its scoring average. That possession time advantage paid off as Penn State’s defense looked gassed again in the fourth quarter.

Penn State: Coach James Franklin said his team needed to evolve from a great team to an elite one after its one-point loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions still have plenty of work to do to get there. They looked sluggish on offense late, committed six penalties for 41 yards, turned the ball over twice and had no answer for Lewerke’s arm in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans host No. 12 Michigan next week.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions go to Indiana next week.

