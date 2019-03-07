SpartanMag.com

Michigan State’s expectations of gaining a women’s NCAA Tournament bid gained an important boost on Thursday when the No. 8 seed Spartans handled business with a 68-52 victory over No. 9 seed Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Spartans (20-10 overall) will face No. 1 seed Maryland at noon on Friday. Michigan State defeated No. 8-ranked Maryland, 77-60, at MSU’s Breslin Center on Jan. 17 in the two teams’ only meeting this year.

“That was at home, and if you know Michigan State’s situation, we’re good at home,” said Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant. “We’re not at home anymore, so I know they’ll be gunning for us.”

Michigan State was 15-1 in home games this year, including victories over current No. 8 Maryland and No. 6 Oregon. But the Spartans were 3-8 on the road and finished with a 9-9 Big Ten record.

The Spartans are dangerous, but inconsistent.

The Spartans entered Thursday’s game No. 40 in the RPI. A loss to Northwestern could have put Michigan State on the shaky side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. But Thursday’s win helps MSU’s resumé and now the Spartans will look for an upset of Maryland (26-3).

“Maryland has a little bit of everything that makes them good,” Merchant said. “They have shooters, they’re tough, they’re athletic. The (Kaila) Charles kid is amazing and their posts work hard.

“They’ve really come together and are playing great, so we’re going to come out and do our best and we’ll be prepared. It’s anyone’s game this time of year and I’m sure they will be fired up to play us because we got them the first time in January.”

On Thursday against Northwestern, Michigan State had four players in double figures, led by junior guard Shay Colley’s 14 points. Freshman guard Nia Clouden and senior center Jenna Allen each scored 11. Junior guard Taryn McCutcheon scored 10.

Michigan State went 8-of-18 from 3-point range.

The Spartans led 39-32 at halftime, but Michigan State hit an 0-for-10 cold spell from the floor. Northwestern (16-14 overall) took a 40-39 lead, four minutes into the second half.

But Michigan State outscored the Wildcats 29-12 the rest of the way, including a 10-2 edge at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We called time out and just said we’ve done this before,” Merchant said. “We have had two or three quarters in the last few games when we have only scored six points.

“I was like, ‘This is not going to happen. Not today. Somebody’s got to step up. We have to work the ball better, we have to hold it stronger, we can’t just take pull-up jumpers and outside shots all the time.’

“So I thought we did a better job of actually penetrating and making that shovel pass.

“Our post players did a real nice job. Coco (Victoria) Gaines had a lot of nice passes that way and finishes. I thought Shay came to life and our transition game got going again.”

