East Lansing, Mich. - Freshman Daniel Russell scored the go-ahead goal with 3:36 remaining to lift the Michigan State hockey team to a 3-2 lead in an eventual 4-2 victory over No. 10 Ohio State, Thursday at Munn Ice Arena.

The surprising Spartans, with a herd of first-year players under first-year coach Adam Nightingale, improved to 7-3-1 on the season and notched the program’s first victory over a Top 10 team since December of 2020.

Ohio State, which split with No. 1-ranked Minnesota last week, falls to 7-2-1.

The two teams will square off again on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Munn.

“I liked our team’s poise,” Nightingale said. “Ohio State came out strong and I thought our guys kind of weathered that, it was kind of bend but don’t break and then got better as the game went on.”

Russell, a freshman from Traverse City, had a hand in three of MSU’s four goals on the night.

On the game-winner, he won a puck battle along the boards in the Michigan State zone and broke up the ice with linemates Jagger Joshua and Karsen Dorwart.

Joshua’s shot from the point produced a rebound. Russell retrieved it in the slot and fired it home for the go-ahead goal, sending the small, mid-week, home-ice crowd into a roar.

With four goals and 10 assists, Russell leads the Spartans with 14 points on the year.

“It’s a lot,” Nightingale said. “That puts him among the top of all freshman scorers in the country. I like the way he’s doing it. It’s not just by chance. He’s working to get them and he’s playing the game the right way. He’s another exciting piece to our team.”

With two assists on the night, the rugged Joshua has 10 points on the season - already a career best for the senior from Dearborn, Mich.

Justin Jallen, a grad transfer from Brown University by way of St. Paul Minn., added an empty netter to secure the victory.

Freshman defenseman Matt Basgall, from Lake Forest, Ill., tied the game at 1-1 with a power play goal late in the first period, from Russell and Nicolas Müller. It was Basgall’s second goal of the season.

“We are super fortunate to have him,” Nightingale said of Basgall. “He’s a gamer. He’s a student of the game. He has a quiet confidence about him. I think he’s going to be a really good Spartan.”

Michigan State took a 2-1 lead in the second period on a goal by Dorwart, a freshman from Sherwood, Ore., who has been logging time on the top line with Russell and Joshua.

Dylan St. Cyr, a native of Northville, Mich., who is a grad transfer from Quinnipiac and spent four seasons at Notre Dame earlier in his career, picked up the victory - but not without some drama.

In the final minute, he lagged too long in playing a puck behind his goal, with two Buckeyes converging on him. Ohio State won possession of the puck and created a point-blank opportunity in front of Michigan State’s empty net. But St. Cyr and defenseman Cole Krygier scramble to the crease to deflect the puck to safety. St. Cyr was credited with a save on the play.

“I think he got behind the net and might have been thinking about going for the empty net (at the other end),” Nightingale said. “He made a great recovery.

“That’s one of Dylan’s great qualities, it’s never going to be perfect but he competes right to the whistle. It’s like the scene in ‘Major League’ where the guy makes the catch and the manager says, ‘Nice catch. Don’t ever do it again.’”

The Spartans have plenty to work on if they want to sweep the veteran, physical Buckeyes.

“Early in the game I thought we were light on sticks,” Nightingale said. “We talked about it between periods to get heavier on your sticks. Their back end was very good. They are long and athletic and make it hard on you.

“We were trying to maybe a little too cute with the puck earlier in the game and they were on top of us. They were doing what we try to do to teams. We have to clean that up for tomorrow.”