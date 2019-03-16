Spartans beat Badgers, advance to Big Ten Tournament title game
Get SpartanMag FREE 30-DAY TRIAL, use Promo Code: Green2018:
With a hot start and a hobbled finish, No. 1 seed Michigan State held off No. 4 seed Wisconsin, 67-55, in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.
Junior point guard Cassius Winston played through an injured toe and a new ankle injury. He sat for extended minutes late in the game, but returned to the floor for three of the last four minutes to help Michigan State seal the victory. His pull-up 15-footer with 2:30 left gave Michigan State a 56-43 lead and capped a possession that lasted 1:18, putting this game out of reach.
Michigan State has won the Big Ten Tournament Championship five times, the most in conference history, and will go for Tom Izzo’s sixth on Sunday.
Michigan State, ranked No. 6 in the country and the Big Ten's regular season champion, likely locked up at least a No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament, and advances to play in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against the Michigan-Minnesota winner on Sunday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
A third meeting with the rival Wolverines would put an emotional cap on a trying season for Michigan State, during which the Spartans have met challenge after challenge. It remains to be seen whether Michigan State, with a hobbled Winston, and Nick Ward still trying to get in game shape, would beat Michigan for a third time or Minnesota for a second time.
“It’s going to be a tough one no matter who we play and it’s going to be a tough one on us," Izzo said. "But at the same time, you’re playing for a championship, you’re playing on Sunday, you’re playing for a lot if you’re Michigan State. That’s kind of where we want to be, that’s the culture we’ve built.”
Michigan State (27-6) has won nine of its last 10.
Winston scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting in 28 minutes played. He was 1-of-5 from 3-point range to go with six assists.
Which body parts are hurting for Winston?
“I think every area - toe, ankle, knee, hip - we are just going to have to figure out a way to keep him going,” Izzo said. “I thought he played with some grit in the second half. That’s what I asked of him at halftime, and he did. He made some big plays, some big shots. Cash went through a little bit of a tough time out there but give him credit in the second half, he sucked it up. We had some other guys that did too.
“We got him (Winston) some rest, but we have a lot of guys that we have to get rest for tomorrow.”
Xavier Tillman had 17 points and seven rebounds. Kenny Goins had 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Matt McQuaid logged 37 minutes and Goins played 36, figures that exceeded Izzo’s plans.
“We didn’t do a very good job of rotating guys like McQuaid and Kenny Goins, yet Kenny made some big plays,” Izzo said. “We’re wearing down a little bit and we have to figure out a way to do a better job subbing and that falls on the coaches, not on the players.”
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
The Spartans made eight of their first 10 field goal attempts while jumping out to leads of 18-4 and 20-6. Kenny Goins hit three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes.
Michigan State took a 27-10 lead, its biggest of the game, on a lay-up, and-one, by Tillman.
“The start was unbelievable,” Izzo said. “We did a lot of good things. We moved the ball really well. We got open shots. You don’t get many open shots against Wisconsin.”
But Michigan State cooled off, making only five of its next 19 field goal attempts while the Badgers went on a 17-8 run to end the first half, cutting MSU’s lead to 35-27 at the break.
MSU’s field goal percentage dipped to 42 percent as the Badgers trailed 41-34 early in the second half. Michigan State finished the game shooting 43 percent from the field.
But another Goins 3-pointer, this time off an inside-out pass from Tillman with 9:05 left, stretched the Michigan State lead back to 52-43.
With Wisconsin missing shots in the post and going ice cold, Michigan State made it 54-43 with 6:23 left on a great Aaron Henry ball fake and assist to a rolling Tillman for a lay-up.
Wisconsin suffered through an 0-for-9 drought late in the game as Michigan State secured victory.
LOYER PITCHES RELIEF
Freshman Foster Loyer, Friday’s unlikely hero, was scoreless in 12 minutes, but piloted the offense without major problems in Winston’s absence. Loyer had no assists, one turnover and two rebounds.
“It was a grind,” Izzo said. “I guess that’s the way we are. We really played well early and then I think we wore down a little bit.”
Michigan State held Wisconsin to 33 percent from the field, its worst percentage of the season. Michigan State out-rebounded the Badgers, 44-30.
“We’ve been defending pretty good,” Izzo said. “We haven’t been rebounding as well. I give us a lot of credit. We did play pretty well. We made great shots against a team that defends well, too. We had our shaky moments but I’m proud of my team.”
WARD LANDS KEY BLOW
During the :78-second possession that ended with Winston’s short jumper, Ward played a major role in helping Michigan State deliver a knockout blow. On that possession, Ward drew two fouls, had an offensive rebound, and tied up another offensive rebound for a held-ball alternate possession, which went to Michigan State.
"He had three or four plays in a row that changed that whole thing," Izzo said. "That was the difference. I told Nick that.
"I'm pleased with the way Nick is coming. I was hoping to play him 16 or 18 minutes today. But he'll get his chance. We've got another game to play."
Ward had been sitting for a few minutes, having played inconsistently in his second game back after missing three weeks with a fractured hand. He battled foul trouble in this game, but Izzo put him on the court with 3:48 remaining, setting up Ward’s impact on that key sequence.
Ward finished with two points, three rebounds, two turnovers and four fouls in 11 minutes. His two points came on a nice hook shot which gave MSU a 20-6 lead. Later, he was called for traveling while hitting a running sky hook, a new shot for Ward which was negated by a questionable call.
HENRY PROVIDES LIFT
Henry finished with six points, 11 rebounds and two assists. He was 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
Henry’s first triple gave Michigan State a 23-10 lead. He hit that one from the left corner as the space man off a screen/roll/replace/space. Tillman popped out as the replace man and sent the extra pass to Henry for the open three.
Wisconsin played off of Henry, and he made the Badgers pay on two occasions.
In the second half, Henry hit a 3-pointer as the replace man on a screen/roll/replace to give Michigan State a 38-27 lead, stifling a Badger flurry of momentum. On that occasion, Michigan State went to Henry as an early option in that offensive set, something the Spartans have been doing more often with the versatile freshman, late in the season.
Stay tuned to SpartanMag.com for most post-game coverage.