With a hot start and a hobbled finish, No. 1 seed Michigan State held off No. 4 seed Wisconsin, 67-55, in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.





Junior point guard Cassius Winston played through an injured toe and a new ankle injury. He sat for extended minutes late in the game, but returned to the floor for three of the last four minutes to help Michigan State seal the victory. His pull-up 15-footer with 2:30 left gave Michigan State a 56-43 lead and capped a possession that lasted 1:18, putting this game out of reach.





Michigan State has won the Big Ten Tournament Championship five times, the most in conference history, and will go for Tom Izzo’s sixth on Sunday.





Michigan State, ranked No. 6 in the country and the Big Ten's regular season champion, likely locked up at least a No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament, and advances to play in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against the Michigan-Minnesota winner on Sunday (3:30 p.m., CBS).





A third meeting with the rival Wolverines would put an emotional cap on a trying season for Michigan State, during which the Spartans have met challenge after challenge. It remains to be seen whether Michigan State, with a hobbled Winston, and Nick Ward still trying to get in game shape, would beat Michigan for a third time or Minnesota for a second time.





“It’s going to be a tough one no matter who we play and it’s going to be a tough one on us," Izzo said. "But at the same time, you’re playing for a championship, you’re playing on Sunday, you’re playing for a lot if you’re Michigan State. That’s kind of where we want to be, that’s the culture we’ve built.”





Michigan State (27-6) has won nine of its last 10.





Winston scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting in 28 minutes played. He was 1-of-5 from 3-point range to go with six assists.

Which body parts are hurting for Winston?





“I think every area - toe, ankle, knee, hip - we are just going to have to figure out a way to keep him going,” Izzo said. “I thought he played with some grit in the second half. That’s what I asked of him at halftime, and he did. He made some big plays, some big shots. Cash went through a little bit of a tough time out there but give him credit in the second half, he sucked it up. We had some other guys that did too.





“We got him (Winston) some rest, but we have a lot of guys that we have to get rest for tomorrow.”





Xavier Tillman had 17 points and seven rebounds. Kenny Goins had 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.





Matt McQuaid logged 37 minutes and Goins played 36, figures that exceeded Izzo’s plans.





“We didn’t do a very good job of rotating guys like McQuaid and Kenny Goins, yet Kenny made some big plays,” Izzo said. “We’re wearing down a little bit and we have to figure out a way to do a better job subbing and that falls on the coaches, not on the players.”







