Michigan State barely had anyone in double figures, but never had any trouble in going 18-0 all-time against Oakland University, Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Sophomore Aaron Henry scored 10 points for the Spartans and three others scored nine as Michigan State defeated Oakland, 72-49. Michigan State improved to 7-3. Oakland fell to 5-6.

Michigan State dominated on the glass (55-31 in rebounding) and played strong defense, holding Oakland to 25 percent from the field. But the Spartans weren’t spotless on offense. Michigan State shot just 21.2 percent from 3-point range (7 of 33) as the Spartans’ season-long accuracy from long range continued. Meanwhile, the Spartans had 17 turnovers .

Senior guard Cassius Winston, returning to his hometown for this neutral-site game, was 1-of-9 from 3-point range. He finished with nine points and four assists against three turnovers. He finished 3-of-13 from the field.

Gabe Brown and Xavier Tillman also scored nine for the Spartans. Tillman had a game-high 13 rebounds, just one off his career high.

Thomas Kithier came off the bench for eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. Malik Hall’s playing tome was limited due to an illness.

He added six rebounds. Foster Loyer added seve points going 1-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. That's Loyer's season high.



Connor George came off the bench for his most playing time of the year, as Michigan State played without shooting guard Rocket Watts. Georgie had five rebounds and was 1-of-3 from the field, all from 3-point range.

Xavie Hill-Mais led Oakland with 10 points on 5 of 20 shooting.

Despite MSU’s problems on offense, Michigan State was never challenged in this game, and led 34-19 at the break.

Michigan State will return to Big Ten play on Wednesday at Northwestern.