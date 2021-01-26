SpartanMag - Spartans back in practice, preparing to play Thursday at Rutgers

Spartans back in practice, preparing to play Thursday at Rutgers
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s basketball team was back in practice on Monday - at least a portion of it. And all indications point toward the Spartans being back in action Thursday at Rutgers.
“We had our first practice today where we had 10 guys,” head coach Tom Izzo told a radio audience on Monday night during an airing of the Tom Izzo Show.
Joshua Langford and walk-on Davis Smith continue to be out with COVID-19. Mady Sissoko and walk-on Steven Izzo are on the verge of returning.
“We had our first practice today where we had 10 guys and we were able to scrimmage a little bit,” Izzo said. “It’s going to take some time but we’re playing Thursday as far as I know. That’s all I’m focused on.”
The Spartans (8-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten) are scheduled to play at Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Thursday (FS1).
Michigan State has had three games postponed since a minor outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the program.
Michigan State hasn’t played since losing to Purdue on Jan. 8. Michigan State will have been off for 19 days by the time it takes the court on Thursday.
How will that layoff affect the Spartans?
“That’s a good question that nobody knows the answer to,” Izzo said. “The first week, we got a little bit of rest and that might have been good. Then by the time the second week, and now the third week, everybody will handle that differently. No excuses because it’s the way it is. We ar ejust going to try to play our tail off.
“We have had some pretty good individual workouts. Today we had a little bit of a good team workout, or a half a team. We have another day or two and hopefully take off Wednesday and play Thursday.”
Rutgers had lost five straight prior to upending a surging Indiana team, 74-70, Sunday.
“Rutgers is playing its best basketball of the last three weeks and hopefully we can hold them down,” Izzo said. “Our players are looking forward to playing. I’m looking forward to playing. Hopefully we play well.”
SISSOKO FEELING GOOD
Izzo is having a hard time getting a read on the preparedness of his team.
“It’s been bizarre,” Izzo said. “That’s the only word I can use. We’re in day 18 (of a pause). We’ve been able to do some individual work, we’ve been able to do some small group work. Today we were able to get some of our guys together. We’ll keep working on it but Wednesday we’re taking off and whoever can play can play and whoever can coach can coach and play our tail off.
“It’s different. I just keep reiterating to my team, my staff and myself, you know, people got it worse. A lot of people have it a lot worst than we have it.”
Following the Rutgers game, Michigan State will travel straight to Ohio State. Michigan State is then scheduled to play on Feb. 3 against Nebraska.
MSU’s Feb. 6 game against Michigan has been postponed. Theoretically, Michigan State could use that open date to play one of the games that were postponed earlier in the season. But each of those teams - Illinois, Indiana and Iowa - are slated to play games that weekend.
Sissoko is close to returning to practice.
“I’m feeling good,” said the freshman center, who made a guest appearance on the radio show. “I wasn’t really sick the whole time. I was isolated for 10 days and I felt good the whole time. I’m good now.”
“He was one of the lucky ones,” Izzo said. “He did not have many symptoms. He’s come back and he’s able to work out some. He felt pretty good the first day but with the protocol we have to follow he went and had the heart scan and all the stuff you have to do.”
COVID-19 issues don’t seem to be a concern for him at this point.
“Now it’s a matter of getting the (basketball) feel back,” Izzo said.
Izzo isn’t expecting any of the games to be permanently canceled.
“We’re going to have to get 14 games in 30-some days, so that will mean an NBA schedule with not a lot of practice,” Izzo said.
MSU’s two-game road trip will be an odd one.
“It’s going to be a little strange because we play Thursday and we will get up Friday morning and have a test at Rutgers,” Izzo said. “Then I think we are going to practice there and then we’re going to fly to Columbus. And then I think we test again. Then we get up Saturday and test again, and then the game is at 1 on Sunday. I think we have a test the morning of the game and play in the afternoon.”
Izzo is up for it, regardless of the circumstances.
“I’m going to use the rest fo this year to try to get a lot better,” Izzo said. “I like my team, I like my guys, I didn’t like the way we played in some games and we’re going to try to do a better job of that and the future is bright.”