SpartanMag - Spartans back in practice, preparing to play Thursday at Rutgers

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s basketball team was back in practice on Monday - at least a portion of it. And all indications point toward the Spartans being back in action Thursday at Rutgers.

“We had our first practice today where we had 10 guys,” head coach Tom Izzo told a radio audience on Monday night during an airing of the Tom Izzo Show.

Joshua Langford and walk-on Davis Smith continue to be out with COVID-19. Mady Sissoko and walk-on Steven Izzo are on the verge of returning.

“We had our first practice today where we had 10 guys and we were able to scrimmage a little bit,” Izzo said. “It’s going to take some time but we’re playing Thursday as far as I know. That’s all I’m focused on.”

The Spartans (8-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten) are scheduled to play at Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Thursday (FS1).

Michigan State has had three games postponed since a minor outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the program.

Michigan State hasn’t played since losing to Purdue on Jan. 8. Michigan State will have been off for 19 days by the time it takes the court on Thursday.

How will that layoff affect the Spartans?

“That’s a good question that nobody knows the answer to,” Izzo said. “The first week, we got a little bit of rest and that might have been good. Then by the time the second week, and now the third week, everybody will handle that differently. No excuses because it’s the way it is. We ar ejust going to try to play our tail off.

“We have had some pretty good individual workouts. Today we had a little bit of a good team workout, or a half a team. We have another day or two and hopefully take off Wednesday and play Thursday.”

Rutgers had lost five straight prior to upending a surging Indiana team, 74-70, Sunday.

“Rutgers is playing its best basketball of the last three weeks and hopefully we can hold them down,” Izzo said. “Our players are looking forward to playing. I’m looking forward to playing. Hopefully we play well.”