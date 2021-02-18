Spartans among top group for Texas DE Curlee Thomas IV
When you're a sought-after recruit who's garnering interest from around the country it can sometimes be challenging to narrow down that list of schools, especially when new schools are calling ever...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news