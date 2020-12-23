SpartanMag - Spartans among first suitors for elite 2023 "ATH" Joenel Aguero

IMG Academy 2023 "ATH" Joenel Aguero has already reached 14 offers only as a sophomore and that number will continue to grow the next two years.

Michigan State offered Aguero back in May, and continue to monitor the highly touted prospect.

"Michigan State is really interested in me and the feeling feels mutual," says Aguero. "When coach (Mike) Tressell offered me he told me I was one of the best players in 2023 that they were recruiting which made me really excited."

Aguero is listed as a wide receiver but also excels on the defensive side of the ball where he went as far to say he models his game around one of the best safeties ever.

"I try to model my game around Sean Taylor, he was very good at what he did and I love watching his old videos."

Aguero is originally from England and is now transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his last two years of High School.

"I missed my entire sophomore season due to COVID which was a bummer but I'm hoping to accomplish a lot when I go to IMG," says Aguero. "The competition will be really good and I want to win two national championships there while becoming one of the best players in my class before I get to college."

With how hectic 2020 has been for players, and coaches and the staff finalizing their first official class the staff hasn't been able to talk to most of the younger prospects but you can expect the conversations to resume going into the spring.

"I haven't really talked much to Michigan State much since the start of the season but I'm looking forward to continue to build a strong relationship with them."

Aguero has had a rough start to his High School football so far only playing six games as a freshman due to an ankle injury and then his entire sophomore season due to COVID.

Although the 2023 rankings haven't been released yet, you can expect Aguero to be one of the top players in the class.