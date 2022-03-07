Spartans add Washington State transfer Brian Greene

Michigan State gained a NCAA transfer portal commitment from Washington State offensive lineman Brian Greene on Monday.

Greene, a Rimington Award Watch List selection a year ago, selected the Spartans over Ole Miss, Duke, Auburn, and Arizona with dozens of other programs showing serious interest in the 6-3, 300-pound center who was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention selection as a junior.

Greene was on campus at Michigan State for a visit last week.

Michigan State has a need on the interior offensive line with the departure of seniors Matt Allen and Kevin Jarvis. Greene gives Michigan State a physically mature presence on the o-line.

Green played center at Washington State. He will likely play a role on the inteior o-line at Michigan State as well.

Greene enrolled at Washington State as a preferred walk-on in the Class of 2017 and red shirted as a freshman. He made his debut on special teams the following year, before getting work at center in games against Colorado and Arizona.

Greene earned a scholarship during the summer prior to his sophomore season at Washington State in 2019. He worked his way into the starting line-up as a junior, while earning All Pac-12 Honorable Mention recognition that same season.

Greene, a graduate transfer, entered the portal in mid-January.

Greene made 9 starts during his career at WSU with 27 game appearances.