SpartanMag - Spartans add former Rivals250 linebacker via portal

Michigan State added outside linebacker transfer Itayvion “Tank” Brown to its football program on Tuesday.

Brown announced his transfer on Twitter.

Brown, a 6-4, 235-pound outside linebacker, signed with Minnesota in the Class of 2020 as a senior at St. Louis (MO) Lutheran North, where he was a two-time all-state selection.

Ranked the No. 5 player in Missouri as a senior, Brown was ranked No. 206 overall and No. 16 at outside linebacker in the Class of 2020.

Brown signed with Minnesota over more than dozen Power Five offers as a high school senior in 2020. Michigan State was among the schools that offered Brown as a high school prospect.

Brown did not play as a freshman at Minnesota.

Brown has four years of eligibility remaining.



