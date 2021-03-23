SpartanMag - Spartans add former Rivals250 linebacker via portal

Spartans add former Rivals250 linebacker via portal
Michigan State added outside linebacker transfer Itayvion “Tank” Brown to its football program on Tuesday.
Brown announced his transfer on Twitter.
Brown, a 6-4, 235-pound outside linebacker, signed with Minnesota in the Class of 2020 as a senior at St. Louis (MO) Lutheran North, where he was a two-time all-state selection.
Ranked the No. 5 player in Missouri as a senior, Brown was ranked No. 206 overall and No. 16 at outside linebacker in the Class of 2020.
Brown signed with Minnesota over more than dozen Power Five offers as a high school senior in 2020. Michigan State was among the schools that offered Brown as a high school prospect.
Brown did not play as a freshman at Minnesota.
Brown has four years of eligibility remaining.
1000% Committed 🟢⚪️ #GoGreen @Coach_mtucker @CoachEls_MSU @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/Xo1Bi1WrZ6— IT4YVION “TANK” BROWN (@tank_brown4) March 23, 2021