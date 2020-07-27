SpartanMag - SpartanMag V-Cast, Presented by JFQ Lending

In the latest edition of the SpartanMag V-Cast Presented by JFQ Lending, SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest in Michigan State football, including the latest vibes and tremors for college football and pro sports in relation to COVID-19.

We also discuss Kevin Jarvis and Chase Kline as a pair of Paul's picks for "underhyped" players for 2020.

The recruitments of Enoch Boakye, Jaden Akins and Andrel Anthony are also discussed, in addition to the early stages of the recruiting chases for Ty Rodgers, Curtis Williams and RJ Taylor.

To access the SpartanMag V-Cast presented by JFQ Lending, CLICK HERE.