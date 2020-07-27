 SpartanMag - SpartanMag V-Cast, Presented by JFQ Lending
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 14:10:09 -0500') }} football Edit

SpartanMag V-Cast, Presented by JFQ Lending

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

In the latest edition of the SpartanMag V-Cast Presented by JFQ Lending, SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest in Michigan State football, including the latest vibes and tremors for college football and pro sports in relation to COVID-19.

We also discuss Kevin Jarvis and Chase Kline as a pair of Paul's picks for "underhyped" players for 2020.

The recruitments of Enoch Boakye, Jaden Akins and Andrel Anthony are also discussed, in addition to the early stages of the recruiting chases for Ty Rodgers, Curtis Williams and RJ Taylor.

***

To access the SpartanMag V-Cast presented by JFQ Lending, CLICK HERE.

Not yet a SpartanMag member? Give us a trial run!

Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership! CLICK HERE to get started.

Use Promo Code: GoGreen

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}