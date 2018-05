SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss Michigan State off-season football in the latest edition of the SpartanMag Skull Session Podcast, with a look at starters who improved during the spring, and provide insight into the healthy competition at 'money' linebacker.

Comparoni and Konyndyk also provide some analysis of MSU basketball recruiting, with some thoughts on the Romeo Weems decision, plus some views on MSU football recruiting.