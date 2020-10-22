 Michigan State football schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 04:04:03 -0500') }} football Edit

SpartanMag LIVE! Who's Going To Start?

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions from Michigan State fans heading into Saturday's season opener against Rutgers, including: Who's going to start at QB, on the offensive line, cornerback, safety, what type of defense is Michigan State going to run? There are a lot of educated guesses at work, but SpartanMag’s forecasts are the best in the business.


Not yet a SpartanMag member? Give us a trial run!

Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership! CLICK HERE to get started.

Use Promo Code: GoGreen

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}