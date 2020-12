East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni fields your questions and phone calls in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

In this edition, we go into great detail about the problems facing Michigan State basketball and attempt to make projections on what's going on at the point guard position. We also discuss offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, Spartan Stadium upgrades, the Michigan State offensive line and much more.