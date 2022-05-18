SpartanMag LIVE! Time to talk Top 250 June recruiting visits

East Lansing, Mich. - In this week's edition of SpartanMag LIVE!, SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni is joined by SpartanMag recruiting anchor Jason Killop to discuss five Top 250 recruits who are scheduled to take official visits to Michigan State in June: defensive end David Hicks Jr., defensive end Victor Burley, offenisve lineman Madden Sanker, cornerback Daylen Austin and defensive tackle A'mauri Washington.

Comparoni also fields questions about new Michigan State basketball signee Carson Cooper, the best Michigan State running backs of all time, the best interview subjects of the SpartanMag era, next year's leading basketball scorer on the Michigan State basketball team, the competition for the back-up QB position and more.



