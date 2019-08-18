SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni takes mailbag questions in Sunday's weekly edition of SpartanMag LIVE at the SpartanMag.com YouTube channel.

In this edition, topics include Michigan State's running back situation, the progress of La'Darius Jefferson, early word on freshman RB Brandon Wright, plus discussion on MSU's freshman and redshirt freshman classes, safety depth and other issues pertaining to player development (Theo Day, Rocky Lombardi, Kevin Jarvis and more) as the countdown to the season opener continues.