 SpartanMag LIVE! Talking Booker, Fears & spring football
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 11:38:09 -0500') }}

SpartanMag LIVE! Talking Booker, Fears & spring football

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni welcomes SpartanMag associate editor Paul Konyndyk to discuss Michigan State basketball recruiting and Konyndyk's observations from the Speice Run-n-Slam grassroots tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Konyndyk provides insight on Michigan State commitment Jeremy Fears and Michigan State recruiting targets Xavier Booker, Devin Royal, Phat Phat Brooks, Jalen Haralson and others.

Comparoni also fields questions on Michigan State spring football and the search for Michigan State's next head hockey coach.

