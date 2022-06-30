SpartanMag LIVE! Summer football talk heating up

In the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!, SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions on: Defensive end Brandon Wright; Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard and the RB picture; Alan Haller; Tom Izzo; Big Ten scheduling; the offensive line two-deep; the hiring of Thomas Kelley; ‘buying’ recruits; summer conditioning standouts; AJ Hoggard; the recruitment of Payton Kirkland, and more.

Also, Malcolm Jones Sr., the father of incoming freshman defensive back Malcolm Jones Jr., of Albany, Ga., called in to talk Spartan football.