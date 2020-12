East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni discusses signing day topics with Corey Robinson, Justin Thind and Ron Armstrong during a special edition of the SpartanMag LIVE! Call-In Show.

We discuss the commitment and signing of four-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, the challenges of hanging onto Audric Estime, the surprising graduate transfer arrival of former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo and more.