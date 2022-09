East Lansing Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni takes your questions on subjects such as the play of Michigan State's defensive tackles in week one, Michigan State's defensive ends outside of Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State's run game, the Spartans' most pleasant surprises in week one, Dillon Tatum, Angelo Grose, whether we will see more from Jarek Broussard and Germie Bernard, and much more.