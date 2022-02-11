 SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE: Serious football and basketball discussion
SpartanMag LIVE: Serious football and basketball discussion

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni takes your questions in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

In this week's edition, Comparoni discusses Michigan State's basketball problems with Nils DeKau, and takes questions on Michigan State's new defensive line coaches, RB Harold Joiner, Michigan State's offensive line interests in the transfer portal, defensive end recruits Enow Etta and Jalen Thompson, Michigan State's pass defense for 2022, the Bo Edmundson commitment and the impact it could have on Dante Moore, and more.

