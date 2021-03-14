 SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! Selection Sunday edition
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 22:49:09 -0500') }} football Edit

SpartanMag LIVE! Selection Sunday edition

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni takes an in-depth look at UCLA, Michigan State's opponent in the First Four NCAA Tournament matchup.

Comparoni also welcomes SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk to discuss Tom Izzo's Selection Sunday press conference, while also looking ahead to Michigan State's chances in the NCAA Tournament and what went wrong last week against Maryland.

Also, frequent SpartanMag.com contributor Nils DeKau checks in from Houston to provide inside on the other side of the bracket, as well as opinions on the current state of Michigan State basketball.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}