SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! (Recruiting Rap)

 SpartanMag LIVE! (Recruiting Rap)
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 02:54:22 -0500') }}

SpartanMag LIVE! (Recruiting Rap)

Jim Comparoni
SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni is joined by SpartanMag recruiting anchor Corey Robinson to discuss the latest in Michigan State football recruiting, including the recent commitments from four-star New Jersey RB Audric Estime and three-star Louisiana DB Jah'von Grigsby.

Comparoni also fields questions from Spartan Maggers in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!, available via the SpartanMag YouTube Channel.

LISTEN HERE VIA SPOTIFY or find the YouTube video below.

