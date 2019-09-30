{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 22:14:50 -0500') }}
football
Edit
SpartanMag LIVE! Pre-Ohio State edition
Jim Comparoni
•
SpartanMag
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.
EAST LANSING - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni takes chat questions every Monday night at 8:30 p.m. on SpartanMag LIVE! at the SpartanMag.com YouTube channel.
Not yet a SpartanMag member?
Give us a test run.
Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership. CLICK HERE to get started.
Use Promo Code: GoGreen
Membership info: Why join? | Questions?
Follow SpartanMag.com: Twitter | Facebook