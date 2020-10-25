 SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! Post Game Call-In Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 01:32:46 -0500') }} football Edit

SpartanMag LIVE! Post Game Call-In Show

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni takes your calls in the debut edition of the SpartanMag LIVE! Post-Game Call-in Show.

Not yet a SpartanMag member? Give us a trial run!

Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership! CLICK HERE to get started.

Use Promo Code: GoGreen

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}