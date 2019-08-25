SpartanMag LIVE! Podcast
EAST LANSING - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni talks serious Michigan State football in the newest edition of the SpartanMag LIVE Podcast.
Comparoni fields mailbag questions from SpartanMag members and YouTube lurkers every Sunday night.
In this edition, Comparoni discussed his expectations for the Michigan State offense, his percentage forecasts for the 2019 Big Ten champion, plus the latest vibes from preseason camp.
