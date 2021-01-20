 SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! On Tressel's apparent departure and more
football

SpartanMag LIVE! On Tressel's apparent departure and more

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni takes your questions on Michigan State football and basketball in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

In this edition, we discuss Mike Tressel’s apparent departure, candidates to replace him on the Michigan State football coaching staff and the status of several players.

We also talk about the state of Michigan State basketball. Are the chances of Michigan State continuing its NCAA Tournament streak decreasing?

Check out the video podcast below.

